Fernando Alonso reveals his one F1 regret even greater than missed Ferrari title chances

Fernando Alonso has pinpointed his failure to truly savour life in F1 as an even bigger regret than his missed title chances with Ferrari.

The Spaniard won 11 grands prix in five seasons as a Ferrari driver between 2010 and 2014, yet failed to add to his title tally in the colours of the Prancing Horse.

Alonso lost out on the 2010 title by four points to Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel, who clinched the first of four consecutive Championships after winning the season finale in Abu Dhabi – the only time all year the German had led the Drivers’ standings.

Fernando Alonso opens up on Ferrari near misses

Alonso would run Vettel close once again in 2012 but would fall short by just three points at the end of a dramatic title decider in Brazil, where Vettel dropped to the rear of the field after contact on the opening lap.

He would later be replaced by Vettel at the end of 2014 after making an ill-advised move to McLaren-Honda, following a breakdown in his relationship with Ferrari.

Having swapped Alpine for Aston Martin last winter, Alonso has enjoyed in 2023 his most productive season since leaving Ferrari – claiming podium finishes at all but two of the first eight races – yet remains without a title triumph since 2006.

Appearing on the High Performance podcast, fronted by the former BBC F1 presenter Jake Humphrey, Alonso admitted missing out on the title with Ferrari is his one major regret.

“Winning a Championship with Ferrari, that will probably be the first thing I choose, if I can go back in time,” he said.

“2010, 2012 – we were within a few laps of winning the Championship. That probably could have changed a little bit the outcome of many things, the history behind a few things.”

Having turned 42 last month, Alonso is mindful that he is close to the end of his career – and wishes he had savoured more his life in F1, from the relationships he has established over the years to the memories he has made.

He explained: “What I regret, for sure, was not to enjoy more my time, my career. I know that I am at the end of it.

“There’s a new life in a few years time for me without driving and when I look back on my career I will see a lot of good things and good friendships and incredible experiences.

“But it’s like I should have enjoyed [it] more. If I had the opportunity to live my exact life once more maybe I don’t change anything with my teams, with my choices or this Ferrari title. I would change to live a little bit more in all those moments and try to have more memories from those moments.

“I won the Championship in Brazil 2005 and 2006 – and I hardly remember anything from those afternoons and nights, which is sad.”

