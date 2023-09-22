Fernandez: South Dakota State’s game at Target Field was always going to be a win, regardless of score

South Dakota State running back Amar Johnson reaches for an incomplete pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Drake, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Regardless of the final score in last week’s matchup between South Dakota State and Drake at Target Field was always going to be a win for everyone involved, especially the Jackrabbits because of the venue of the game.

The game wasn’t about the score, it was about the experience.

I’ll admit, it was jarring for me to see the usual South Dakota State highlight video intro that plays when SDSU takes the field being played on the Twins' jumbotron above centerfield. I can’t imagine how the players felt seeing that.

On the field itself, the yard line numbers were a lot smaller than usual and not as noticeable. But what was noticeable was where the Twins’ pitchers' mound normally is there was a flat patch of grass, lighter than the rest of the field.

Just like the field itself, this game just felt different.

Jackrabbits fans took over Cowboy Jacks before SDSU's game against Drake on Saturday, Sep. 16.

It was the place to be, even if you weren’t locked into everything that was happening on the field. Before the game, what looked like hundreds of fans filled Cowboy Jacks, a bar right across the street from Target Field. At one point there was even a line of Jackrabbits fans that extended outside the front doors just to get in.

There was a sense of excitement from everyone involved. The players, the fans, the coaches, even the media covering it all.

The most stunning part of the whole thing for me was the emotions head coach Jimmy Rogers showed both leading up to and after the game. Rogers, the Jackrabbits first-year coach, is as intense a coach as I’ve been around. His eyes are stone cold and up until this week I’d never seen him smile, much less let out a laugh.

Yet in his weekly media availability on the Tuesday leading up to the game, he broke a little bit.

Rogers, a big-time baseball fan, was asked if he would take a moment to step up to Target Field’s home plate and imagine a scenario where he had just hit a walk-off home run in front of thousands of adoring fans.

As the question was being asked, a smile started to form across Rogers's face. He lowered his head and laughed to himself while running his fingers through his hair.

“I don’t know if I’m going to do that,” Rogers said through his smile. “But I grew up playing baseball. I love baseball … Honestly, I contemplated playing baseball over football.”

Then, again, after his SDSU team shellacked Drake 70-7, Rogers displayed some more unexpected emotion.

When answering a question about what kind of impact this game may have on recruitment in Minnesota, Rogers unpromptedly changed the subject to how much the program has grown.

“You guys remember the trailers?” Rogers asked the media gathered in the Sid Hartman press conference room. “Anybody cover us (back then)? We were in trailers. This is quite a bit different than the trailers, right? This is awesome. This program just keeps elevating and we're not stopping anytime soon.”

And he’s right. This game, this experience, couldn’t have happened without the Jackrabbits establishing themselves as a brand, and they did that through sustained success.

Rogers wasn’t alone in taking in the setting and reflecting on how far they’ve come.

SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski grew up watching Northwestern play at Wrigley Field and had long dreamed of playing in a game like this.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski and backup quarterback Chase Mason celebrate after a 70-7 thrashing over Drake at Target Field on Saturday, Sep. 16.

"It was an awesome experience," Gronowski said. "It was kind of surreal to be playing on a baseball field and how it looked … Getting this opportunity, it's once in a lifetime kind of thing."

Gronowski saved maybe his best performance of his career for this stage. He set career highs in total touchdowns with six and passing touchdowns with five.

Even Drake wide receiver Colin Howard, who scored the game's opening touchdown, couldn’t help but speak about how unique of an opportunity this was.

“Honestly, the whole game was a surreal experience,” Howard said. “It was really cool to be a part of, and on the field, we had that opener, it felt really good. That first play of the game and then in the endzone, I just made a play on the ball.”

Surprisingly – or not, depending on how often you’re on the platform – Facebook trolls came from out of the woodwork to find something, anything, wrong with this game.

“How dare SDSU choose a non-scholarship school as their opponent for this game and run up the score on them?”

South Dakota State wide receiver Griffin Wilde (18) catches a pass to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Drake, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The attendance of 18,174 was also less than half of the 40,000 maximum in Target Field.

But, honestly, who cares about any of that?

What fans, players and everyone else who was in that stadium will remember from the Jackrabbits' first game at Target Field will be the excitement they felt walking into the stadium, their pride swelling as they saw the Jackrabbits logo and highlights on the centerfield jumbotron and not much else.

