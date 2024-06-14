Fernandez signs three-year deal with Posh

Peterborough United defender Emmanuel Fernandez has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 22-year-old made his senior Posh debut in a Championship game against Middlesbrough in April 2022.

He made 18 appearances in the 2023-24 season, scoring twice, as Peterborough reached the play-offs for the second season in a row.

"He finished last season strongly and it was always going to be tough to displace Ronnie Edwards and Josh Knight because they were playing so well, but he has a lot of good attributes and it is good that we have managed to secure his services on a long-term deal," said boss Darren Ferguson.