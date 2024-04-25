What is Fernandes' best quality?

[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy believes Bruno Fernandes' best quality is his bravery.

The Manchester United captain scored twice against Sheffield United on Wednesday meaning he has scored seven goals in his past five league games and 15 in all competitions this season.

"His best quality, which all the top players have, is his bravery" Murphy told Match of the Day. "He continuously tries to create and make things happen for his team when others are hiding.

"He is a wonderful technician. He shows up week in week out and his durability is great. He has done really well in the Premier League."

