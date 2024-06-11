Fermin Lopez talks Yamal, Gavi, Xavi, Flick, Spain – ‘I wanted to leave Barcelona’

The 2023/2024 season was one to forget for Barcelona, as they failed to secure any silverware.

However, amidst the collective shortcomings, the emergence of numerous talented youngsters offered a beacon of hope for the future.

Among the young trailblazers who helped alleviate the bitter sting of a trophyless season was Fermin Lopez.

Now, the Spanish midfielder has opened up about his previous season and upcoming endeavors.

On his time at Linares

According to Fermin, he found it difficult to hit the ground running immediately at Linares considering the luxuries he was leaving behind at Barcelona. Still, the development helped him grow considerably.

“My time at Linares was difficult at the beginning. Reality hit me hard. Leaving Barcelona and their facilities, nothing stays the same.”

“At Linares, I became a man. That club helped me a lot. If I’m here, it’s thanks to them. I told them that I’m very grateful. I learned a lot and I’m happy to have played there,” he added.

After returning from a loan spell at Linares, Fermin claims he was nearly on the verge of leaving again. However, at Xavi’s request, he stayed for the pre-season.

“The truth is that last year, I wanted to leave Barcelona for a second-division club. It was a good step for my career, but the club convinced me to stay for pre-season for a week. Xavi trusted me and everything went smoothly after that,” he affirmed

With an iconic strike from range against Real Madrid in the USA, the youngster earned his place in the squad.

On participation in the Euros

Very soon, the 21-year-old will represent the Spanish national team in the Euros and he views it as a tremendous honor.

“I finished the season well, but I didn’t imagine being in the squad for the Euros. It’s a dream come true, and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I hope to make the most of it.”

Given that Fermin had minimal experience with the Spanish national team, he harboured concerns about being left off the squad list, but everything eventually worked out.

Eager to make an impression at Euros. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

“I was a little nervous about what might happen this week. I thought I could be one of the three players ruled out for the Euros. Everything went well, thank god,” he professed.

Moreover, Fermin contends that he has endured numerous trials and tribulations to secure a regular spot with the first team, but his efforts have been well worth the struggle.

“It has been difficult to get the opportunity at Barça. I’ve been through difficult moments, but I’ve always had patience, especially since playing here was my dream. It was so worth it,” the youngster remarked.

Praise for Yamal

Another youngster who enjoyed a meteoric rise at Barcelona last season was Lamine Yamal. Fermin acknowledged his maturity, claiming, “Lamine Yamal is a kid, but he’s very mature for his age.”

When asked to give him any words of advice, Fermin replied, “I’m not a veteran, but to try and keep calm. Enjoy it. At this age, he can play without thinking about other things. There should be no pressure for him. He doesn’t need a lot of advice!”

At the same time, he also admitted that he misses his close friend Gavi, who is recovering from injury, saying:

“He is injured and I spend a lot of time with him day after day. Yes, I miss him as a person and in the team.”

Grateful to Xavi and on the upcoming tenure with Flick

Despite failing to secure any trophies in his final season, Xavi will continue to be remembered for trusting an array of youngsters, including Fermin Lopez.

“It was a pleasure to have Xavi as my coach. I’m very grateful for the opportunity he gave me. He always trusted me and I’m here thanks to him, his staff, and my teammates,” Fermin stated.

The appointment of Hansi Flick has been made official for a few weeks now and Fermin is eager to get to know the treble winner better.

“I don’t know Hansi Flick personally, but I will get to know how we works after the Euros. I’m sure he’s a great coach,” the Spaniard said.

“With Hansi Flick we all start from scratch. It’s a new opportunity. We forgot what happened last season. It’s time to start working and convincing the coach,” he concluded.

Source: RAC1