Fermin Lopez talks Gavi, Yamal, Flick, Nico Williams, Olympics, Barcelona renewal

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Fermin Lopez has claimed in an interview with Mundo Deportivo that he misses playing with teammate Gavi and wants to sign a new contract with the club.

Fermin enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign in 2023/24, on the back of which he has broken into the Spanish national team and is currently playing at UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

The La Masia graduate had signed a new contract with Barça only last year, but there have been talks about another new deal for the midfielder and he would be pleased to sign one.

“I hope it can happen. For me, Barça is the dream I’ve had since I was a child and now I can fulfil it. I hope I can stay at Barça for many years,” he said.

It has been a special journey for Fermin, who was playing on loan in the third division a season ago and now has become a Barça and Spain player. Reflecting on his journey, he said:

“It was hard to imagine, but I’ve been fighting for it since I was a little boy, both me and my family. I’m very happy with the way things are going and I have to keep going, there’s still a long way to go.”

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente likened Fermin to fellow Barça midfielder Gavi, claiming that the pair bring the same kind of energy and intensity on the field. When asked about it, the youngster replied:

“It’s the way I am, the way I understand football, I try to give my best every time I’m on the pitch. I will continue like that until I die. I will always be very competitive.”

Fermin misses Gavi in the Spain setup. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

On his relationship with Gavi, Fermin added: “We have been together since we were 13 years old in La Masia and now in the first team. From the beginning, he always helped me at Barça, both in the dressing room and on the pitch.

“Now in the national team, I miss him a bit, but he has given me advice on the game, on how to approach matches. I’m grateful to him because he’s always with me.”

From Gavi, that chat moved to two other exciting young talents in Lamine Yamal, a Barcelona player, and Nico Williams, a target for the Catalan giants.

“I didn’t know Nico, I have a great relationship with him in the national team, with Lamine I already have a relationship with Barça,” said Fermin about the duo.

“What can I say, they are great players who are not helping and I hope they continue to do so,” he added.

Fermin holds Yamal and Nico in high regard. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Fermin also revealed that he had been left ‘amazed’ by Manchester City midfielder Rodri in the Spain camp while La Roja captain Alvaro Morata has also been helping him, as he said:

“They all help you on the pitch, but I’m amazed by Rodri. I’ve never played with him before and he’s top. But I can learn from all the players in midfield.

“It’s true that from the beginning Morata has given me advice, he has treated me very well, with whom I’ve had the best feeling and helped me to integrate into the group.”

Fermin is one of the names that has been in discussions to play for Spain both at the Euros and the Olympic games. When asked for his thoughts on the same, the youngster said:

“I don’t know how that is decided, I haven’t been told anything either. I suppose the club will also be aware of it. I don’t know if they are talking between Barça and the Federation, but obviously, if they call me for the Games it’s something you can’t refuse.

“I don’t know what decision there will be, now I’m focused on the Euro and we’ll see.”

Concluding, Fermin also gave his two cents on the appointment of Hansi Flick as new manager of FC Barcelona, saying:

“Personally, I haven’t met him yet. From some of the teams I’ve seen of him, I think he’s a great coach and I’m sure he’ll help us win titles this year.”