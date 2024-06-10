Fermanagh to face Antrim in Tailteann Cup quarters

Antrim will face Ulster rivals Fermanagh for a place in the Tailteann Cup semis [Inpho]

Fermanagh will face Antrim in next weekend's Tailteann Cup quarter-finals while 2023 beaten finalists Down will take on Wicklow.

Antrim, who reached last year's semi-finals, will travel to Fermanagh after overcoming London in Sunday's preliminary quarter-final at Corrigan Park in Belfast.

Wicklow, managed by Armagh great Oisin McConville, will make the trip to Down, who are looking to go one better after losing last year's decider to Meath.

In the other two fixtures, Sligo host Limerick and Kildare are at home to Laois, who are managed by McConville's former Orchard team-mate Justin McNulty.

The quarter-finals will be played on Saturday and Sunday with fixture details set to be confirmed later on Monday.

The winners of this season's Tailteann Cup will earn a spot in the 2025 All-Ireland Championship.

Antrim 'stretched to the limit' by London

Speaking after his side's win on Sunday, Antrim boss Andy McEntee admitted he was relieved to hear the final whistle at the end of an uncomfortable afternoon for the Ulster county.

"We were stretched to the limit to get a result there and I was glad to hear the final whistle," he said.

"The way they (London) play, you don't want to be playing catch-up as they do defend well and defend deep. Once they got the (early) four-point lead, our boys maybe got a bit tight and we had nine wides in the first half.

"But they stuck at it and big Ruairi [McCann] does his usual stuff. We got goals and some of the lads really pushed on. [It was] Jordy's (Marc Jordan) best performance in a long time and he was responsible for a lot of good things."