Fermanagh beat Laois to secure quarter-finals spot

Ultan Kelm scored two points in Fermanagh's victory over Laois [Inpho]

Fermanagh booked a place in the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 3-11 to 2-13 win over Laois at Pearse Park on Saturday.

The Ulster side needed to avoid defeat to make the last-eight stage and they made it three wins from three games to top Group 3.

It was a tight contest and Laois forward Evan O'Carroll bagged the opening goal before Callum Jones and Conor McShea netted for Fermanagh.

Fermanagh held a narrow 2-4 to 1-6 advantage at the break and stayed in front until Mark Barry's penalty edged Laois in front.

The Erne side levelled before moving three ahead as Callum Jones converted a penalty to complete his double.

Fermanagh held a three-point cushion but there was a tense finale as Mark Timmons and Paul Kingston slotted over to bring the Leinster side to within a point.

Winning the group also gives Fermanagh home advantage in the quarter-finals.