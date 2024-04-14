Fermanagh 0-9 Armagh 3-11: 'We looked hungry' - Orchard boss Kieran McGeeney

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney praised his side's work rate in their comprehensive Ulster Championship quarter-final win over Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

The Orchard County scored three first-half goals via Conor Turbitt, Jarly Og Burns and Stefan Campbell, and cruised to a 3-11 to 0-9 win on Sunday.

Armagh will face Down in the last four.

"The boys looked hungry at the start, and we wanted to get off to a good start because Fermanagh were looking to keep it tight," said McGeeney.

"I was very happy with the first half - the work rate was excellent, and the three goals gave us a great cushion.

"Getting Rian [O'Neill] and Jarly Og [Burns] back in from the start, they gave us a great 40 minutes and they set the tone in terms of their work ethic.

"We're very happy with everybody and it's a good start for us."

McGeeney was pleased with Armagh but expects a tough challenge from a 'flying' Down side in the semi-final [Getty Images]

Up next for Armagh is a repeat of last year's Ulster semi-final against the Mournemen, who saw off Antrim at Pairc Esler on Saturday.

Armagh won 4-10 to 0-12 12 months ago, but McGeeney feels that Down are going from strength to strength under Conor Laverty.

"I imagine if you ask Conor [Laverty], he'll say that they can beat us," he said.

"They've topped Division Three, they have been flying and nobody has come close to them in terms of their scoring.

"They have serious pace as well, and Down-Armagh games are typically games where nobody fears each other."

Donnelly takes positives as Tailteann Cup looms

Fermanagh boss Kieran Donnelly opted to take the positives out of the game, saying that it will prove to be a vital experience for his young side, who now head into the Tailteann Cup.

"We're a young squad and we're evolving, so we have to bring positives into the Tailteann Cup," said Donnelly.

"That's an experience for our players. Mental resilience at county level is a massive thing. When Armagh were so far ahead at half-time, you have two ways of going.

"You either start forcing things or you play to a system, and I thought they kept playing to the system. That's a serious strength of our squad, that they continued to bring energy to the game."