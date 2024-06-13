Ferland Mendy talks Mbappe, Vinicius, Real Madrid future, France NT

Ferland Mendy was one of the surprising yet deserved inclusions when Didier Deschamps announced the French team for the upcoming European Championship.

Mendy, after all, is coming on the back of a stellar campaign at Real Madrid, as he notably helped Los Blancos secure the Champions League and the league title.

Earlier today, Mendy received praise from his French team captain and Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe for the season he had.

Mendy on Real Madrid future

Ferland Mendy himself has now made a rare appearance before the press, where he most notably talked about his uncertain future at Santiago Bernabeu.

“My future at Real Madrid? This is not a question that should be answered today,” Mendy said (h/t L’Equipe) when asked about his future at the club.

The Frenchman’s coy response goes in tandem with recent reports over Alphonso Davies’ potential move to Real Madrid in the near future.

Ferland Mendy is facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Whether or not Davies’ move to Real Madrid will impact Mendy’s future, though, remains to be seen, though reports indicate he might leave if the Canadian joins the club.

Speaking of Ancelotti, the Italian rates Ferland quite highly and had recently proclaimed him as the best left-back in the world.

When asked why the best left-back in the world does not start regularly for France, Mendy responded, “Honestly, I don’t know. I’ll talk about it with the coach.”

Mendy went on to talk about the change in his diet and nutrition plan that has helped the defender improve his performance and avoid injuries.

“I changed my routine a bit. I hired a nutritionist and that allowed me to avoid injuries,” Mendy revealed.

The defender was also asked to choose between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Mendy, though, offered a diplomatic response, stating, “They are different profiles. I hope it goes very well.”

Finally, Mendy reiterated the fact that press conferences are not his thing, adding, “Enjoy the fact that I’m here. I prefer to avoid press conferences, it’s not my thing.”