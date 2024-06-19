Ferguson, Wallace hired as new coaches at Falkville and Danville

Jun. 19—Two coaches with plenty of history in Morgan County are set to take on new roles at new schools for the upcoming school year.

Christy Ferguson, formerly the head softball coach of Hartselle and Danville, has been named the new head coach at her alma mater of Falkville High School.

"I guess I'm going to touch base with every school in Morgan County," Ferguson said with a laugh. "In all seriousness though, I'm happy to be at my home school and I hope this is where I end my career."

Sam Wallace, who is a graduate of West Morgan as well as a former head coach for the Rebels, has been named the new boys basketball coach at Danville.

"It's home," Wallace said of returning to Morgan County. "I grew up in West Morgan and I've known people from Danville my whole life. Danville is a special place and I'm glad to be here."

Ferguson looking to bring success back to her hometown

Ferguson was a part of Falkville's first ever state championship team in any sport in 1987 when she helped lead the Blue Devils to a softball title. Falkville was also where she had her first head coaching job in 2011-2012.

Now she's back to lead the program once again.

"We had our first workout the other day, and when I walked in the door it felt like home," Ferguson said. "It felt like I'd never left."

It's been 10 years since Falkville has reached the state softball tournament, but Ferguson has plenty of experience. In addition to her state championship as a player in 1987, she also won three as an assistant coach at Hartselle (2000, '02, '03) and two as a head coach at Hartselle (2014 and '18). She led Danville to the state tournament in 2023 as well. She was named The Daily's Coach of the Year in 2014, '18-'19.

Ferguson believes she can have similar success at Falkville.

"I actually got to watch all their (Falkville) games at regionals and they were just a game away," Ferguson said. "They ended up losing to Hatton who's now moving up to 4A, so I think that opens the door for us."

"Do I think we can get there this year? I'm always going to strive for that, but I think by next year for sure we can reach that goal," Ferguson added. "I think if you're not talking about a state championship then why are you coaching? I know one thing, once you've had a taste of that blue map, it's addicting."

Wallace returns to Morgan County a new man

Wallace was the head boys basketball coach at West Morgan at 2017-2018 before going to Elkmont, where he spent the last five seasons as the girls coach for the Red Devils.

Wallace led the Red Devils to back-to-back 20-or-more-win seasons in 2021-2022 and led the team to the Elite Eight in 2022. He was named the Daily's Coach of the Year twice in 2021-22.

Now he's back in Morgan County and back coaching boys basketball as the new head coach at Danville. According to him, he's a much better coach this time around.

"When I was coaching at West Morgan, I was 27-28 years old and single. Now I'm married with kids, and my perspective has changed," Wallace said. "I've matured a lot since then, and I'm a better teacher (of the game). I understand now how to build better connections with kids, and when you have a better relationship with them, you can coach them harder and they'll play harder, too."

Wallace knows he has big shoes to fill as he replaces Ben Mastin, who left to be the head coach at Decatur. Last season Mastin led the Hawks to a 22-10 record and the Elite Eight, while being named The Daily's Coach of the Year.

"Danville has a great history. Before Ben it was Wayne Bowling, Robert Pope, Doug Oldacre and Scott Ellis. Danville is just a great community that loves basketball," Wallace said. "We're not going to try and reinvent the wheel; we're just going to continue to build on the traditions and success that every coach before me has set."

