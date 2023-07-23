Ferguson vs Odighizuwa: Which young talent’s ceiling would best serve Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys have lacked game changing impact players at two positions that have been very important to getting to and winning Super Bowls recently, tight end and defensive tackle. Over the last five Super Bowl matchups the tight ends have included Travis Kelce twice, Rob Gronkowski three times, Dallas Goedert, and Zach Ertz. In the same timeframe defensive tackles in the big game included Chris Jones, Aaron Donald, and Fletcher Cox two times, plus Vita Vea, and Javon Hargrave. These two positions mean a lot for contending teams.

The Cowboys seems to know they need improved play in those spots as well, using their top two picks in the draft on Michigan players at those positions. Defensive tackle Mazi Smith in round one and tight end Luke Schoonmaker their next selection.

Dallas doesn’t need to rely on rookies though to become the necessary impact players at each position, Jake Ferguson was a fourth-round selection that showed promise in his rookie season and should get a ton of opportunities with Dalton Schultz leaving in free agency. At DT, Osa Odighizuwa is entering year three, and won’t have to worry about holding up at the one technique position with Smith, Jonathan Hankins, and Quinton Bohanna on the team.

If only one player could breakout to become one of the top players at their position which would be better for the Cowboys overall success, TE Ferguson or DT Odighizuwa?

Jake Ferguson

The case for Ferguson begins with the fact that he plays on the side of the ball that needs the most improvement. Last season the Cowboys had one bigtime pass catching playmaker in CeeDee Lamb, and not much else. This allowed opposing defenses to key on him and make the other guys try to bet them. Quarter back Dak Prescott had a QBR over 90 when targeting Lamb, but under 60 throwing to any other receiver.

The offense added Brandin Cooks to bring some speed and experience across from Lamb, and Michael Gallup is hoping to return to form a year away from his ACL injury, but it isn’t hard to imagine what a dynamic tight end can bring to this offense.

Dalton Schultz was a good player for Dallas, but he wasn’t an impactful playmaker at the position. Over the last three seasons Schultz averaged a respectable 66 receptions for 666 yards, an average of 10.1 per reception, and five scores. Compare that to the averages of top tight ends like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle who had averages over that same time of 80 receptions for 1,010 yards, 12.5 yards per catch, and seven touchdowns.

Tight ends that are matchup nightmares in the passing game are incredibly hard to stop, especially if the team has good receiver to compliment the TE. If Ferguson could be a top playmaking ability to this offense, along with the weapons mentioned above, the Cowboys could have the best offense in the NFL.

Osa Odighizuwa

The Cowboys defense under Dan Quinn has been the strength of the team, and it expanded that differential from the 2021 season to the 2022 one. No matter who gets injured, Quinn figures out a way to move pieces around to not only keep them competitive, but mostly dominant week in and week out.

Elite edge rush, terrific play from his three-headed safety group, and turnovers have led the way, but one thing the defensive coordinator has yet to have is a great defensive tackle. If Odighizuwa can take a jump like he did from his rookie to sophomore season, then he could become a game changer with the help he has around him.

Why would that be more impactful than a top tier TE? It’s simple, just look at all the teams that have had one of those big play defensive tackles and how much success their teams have. Getting impact at that position is the thing that causes issues to offenses the most.

Odighizuwa has averaged three sacks, seven tackles for a loss, and 12.5 pressures in his first two seasons without a single forced fumble. Now imagine this defense, with all their playmakers in the secondary, and incredible depth at the edge rush position, if they had a top tier interior pass rusher.

Aaron Donald, Chris Jones, and Javon Hargrave over the last three years put up averages of 9.5 sacks, ten tackles for a loss, and an incredible 31 pressures. If Odighizuwa brings a season like that, Dallas will be the best defense in all NFL and could end up mentioned with the all time great defenses of this era.

Conclusion

The NFL isn’t like the Madden video game where all young guys develop depending on a trait and get a higher grade every season. There are so many reasons players become better or worse from season to season. An injury can set someone back, an off-season program can get a guy in better condition, a new coach can unlock a underdeveloped skill.

The hope for Dallas fans is that both Ferguson and Odighizuwa become stars, but that is a lot to ask for, so if only one of them can take that giant leap to become a true impact playmaker would it be better for it to be the DT that can bring that final piece to the defense or the TE that can unlock the next level in the offense?

