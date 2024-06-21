Ferguson sixth in men's 100m backstroke final

Conor Ferguson has narrowly missed out on individual Olympic qualification [Getty Images]

Conor Ferguson has finished sixth in the men's 50m backstroke final at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade.

The Irish swimmer's time of 24.87 seconds was 1.48 behind that set by winner Apostolos Christou, the Greek competitor successfully defending the title he won two years ago in Rome.

Ferguson, who recently missed out on securing an individual place in the 100m backstroke at the forthcoming Olympic Games, will be back in action in that discipline at the European Championships on Saturday.

Also on Friday, Ferguson's fellow Larne swimmer Danielle Hill advanced from her semi-final to the final of 100m backstroke as the second fastest qualifier in 1:00.52.

On Thursday Hill became the first Irish swimmer to win a long course gold medal in 27 years when she triumphed in the 50m backstroke for the biggest win of her career.

Lottie Cullen, 19, progressed to her first international final as she made the 100m backstroke final in 1:01.19.

Paris-bound Daniel Wiffen was eighth in the 400m freestyle final in Belgrade and will also take part in the 800m freestyle final on Saturday.

Ellie McCartney has reached the 200m individual medley final after taking eighth spot in the 200m breaststroke final.