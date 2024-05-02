Ferguson hopes to make good season 'unforgettable'

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has dismissed last year's promotion heartbreak as a "one-off" as they embark on the play-offs for a second successive season.

His side blew a four-goal lead from the first leg against Sheffield Wednesday 12 months ago and then lost on penalties after the tie ended 5-5.

Posh face Oxford United this time and in a reversal to last year, will be at home for the second leg.

"What we've got to do now is make sure it's an unforgettable season, rather than just a good one," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Ferguson is in his fourth spell as Peterborough manager and is hoping to lead them to promotion for the fifth time - and return them to the Championship, from which they were last relegated in 2022.

And it was that defeat by Sheffield Wednesday which persuaded him to stay on after initially agreeing a deal only to the end of last season.

"The performance at home was incredible. It was nearly perfect, it should have been more than four," he said.

"You go into the second leg and we just could not suck the energy away from Sheffield Wednesday. Every time we quietened the fans, they scored.

"You just need that bit of luck and we didn't get it right at the death. It was a one-off and unfortunately we were on the end of it."

But he said: "These things can help you in the long run. I think it can help the players to have an experience like that."

'These games can be quite frenetic'

Peterborough beat Oxford 3-0 back in September but were thrashed 5-0 at the Kassam Stadium last month, although they still finished the season seven points better off in the League One table.

Ferguson said: "In both ties we have to perform - but on Saturday night, we have to stick to the game plan, keep our calmness and composure, because these games can be quite frenetic until after the opening 15-20 minutes they do calm down.

"It's key we don't give anything away in that opening period of the game."

Posh have already played once at Wembley this season, beating Wycombe to win the EFL Trophy, and are hoping to return later this month to face either Bolton or Barnsley in the play-off final.

Ferguson has midfielder Kwame Poku and forward Ricky-Jade Jones fit to return after missing the 3-3 draw with Bolton last Saturday.

Jacob Wakeling is, however, a "big doubt" for both legs against Oxford after injuring an ankle in training.

"I've got decisions to make - which is what I want," added Ferguson.

"We've had a really good season and sometimes you can allow that to go out of the window, but that is one thing I will be focusing on with the players - we've had a really good season.

"Now we've got a couple of games to get to Wembley, and then another one hopefully, to really finish off what could be one of the best seasons the club's had."