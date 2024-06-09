Ferguson confident 'time will come' with Scotland

Lewis Ferguson has been capped 12 times since 2021 [PA Media]

Lewis Ferguson believes his "time will come" with Scotland as he continues his recovery from long-term injury.

The Bologna midfielder, 24, had his impressive second season in Serie A cut short by an anterior cruciate ligament tear, meaning he will not feature at Euro 2024.

Ferguson has scored 13 goals in 66 appearances for Bologna since leaving Aberdeen in 2022 and has 12 senior international caps.

"Sometimes you need to be patient," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"At club level, I've been performing really well. At international level, I've had to be patient. The lads that are playing in midfield at the minute have done a fantastic job. It's probably the strongest part of our team, of our squad.

"I'm quite happy within myself. I know that my time will come and it's just about whether I can take it or not."

Serie A midfielder of the year Ferguson is scheduled to return near the end of 2024 and says he is "getting there" with "small steps".

"I've still got about four months, five months until I can be back on the pitch playing again," he explained.

"I just set a little target in my head every day, every couple of days and just try and hit it. I'm really positive about the recovery process.

"It will be a long journey but I just can't wait to get back out and do what I love again."

And he is hopeful of playing at future major finals with Scotland.

"I'm pretty positive that it won't be [the last finals] for this team," he added.

"It's such a good group of lads. Good quality all over the pitch, good manager, good staff. We're pushing in the right direction, we're all pushing in the same direction.

"Everyone loves going away with the national team. It's always such a positive place to be.

"That's the aim - to qualify for every tournament. We want to be a team that goes to the Euros, goes to the World Cup. It's hard work but I'm positive this squad can do it."

[BBC Sport]

Planes, trains and automobiles - we want to know how you're travelling to Germany to be part of Scotland's Euro 2024 adventure.

Are you and your pals packing into a run-down car? Are you flying to some wild location and then travelling on from there?

Whatever your plans are, we want to hear them.

Get in touch.