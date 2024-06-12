Ferdinand names four United players he wouldn’t hesitate to sell but is stumped when pressed on one duo

As Manchester United gear up for their first transfer window of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, numerous key decisions must be made regarding several players’ futures.

While INEOS will struggle to implement wholesale changes across the squad due to budget restrictions, ridding of deadwood players is certainly a start – providing they have suitors waiting to take them on board.

As such, Rio Ferdinand was quizzed on which members of the squad he would keep hold of and which he would sell. The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho were, of course, easy keeps.

He initially hesitated over Victor Lindelof before coming to the conclusion that the Swede is worth holding on to as a backup centre-half, providing more options are sought to bolster the backline this summer.

However, Harry Maguire wasn’t granted the same assurances as his counterpart, as Ferdinand listed Maguire under the ‘sell’ category.

The former skipper proceeded to add Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, whom he claims needs a ‘new start’, and Antony to the departures list, the latter of which was based on his unsatisfactory showings in 2023/2024.

Ferdinand stumped when pressed on duo’s potential exits

There were only two Reds who left Ferdinand somewhat stumped on an immediate answer: Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

“Interesting one. I think I need to talk to Rashford and find out where his head is at [and] what he wants to do. What’s been the reason for the downturn in performances? If I get the right answer, I’ll keep him. If I don’t like what I hear, then I’ll let him go,” he told MailSport.

Regarding outcast Greenwood, who is reportedly closing in on a permanent move to Juventus, Ferdinand added: “I’d need a conversation with him as well [to] see where his head’s at. Find out the temperature around the club. I’d probably even have communication with the right supporters’ groups as well. I think it’s a real club decision rather than just one single person’s decision.”

