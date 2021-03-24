Ferd Lewis: Quarterback Marcus Mariota couldn't pass up chance to stay a Raider

Mar. 24—On a Sunday in Kailua it all came together for quarterback Marcus Mariota.

On the last day of a brief home vacation at a career crossroads of choice two months in the making, Mariota said the decision to return to the Las Vegas Raiders had crystallized in black and silver around opportunity, continuity and loyalty.

"I think it was the opportunity to work with Coach (Jon ) Gruden and (offensive coordinator ) Greg Olson again. I feel like I can fulfill my potential, " Mariota said Tuesday. "I feel like this team, this organization, has allowed me the opportunity to get healthy, to get better. And, at the end of the day, I appreciate loyalty and was excited to come back."

Apparently the feeling was mutual, because when Mariota said he contacted Gruden, "I think he was excited that I wanted to stay a Raider."

It took some doing on behalf of both parties. Mariota agreed to restructure the final year of his two-year, $17.6 million agreement. That meant accepting a base salary of $3.5 million, according to the NFL Network, instead of the non-guaranteed $10.6 million or being cut to help the Raiders manage their salary cap.

For their part, the Raiders agreed to incentives that could raise the value to as much as $8 million and, remarkably signed off on a no-trade clause that yields the 27-year-old Mariota veto power over where they could send him in the event of a swap.

"It was something that the Raiders were willing to allow me and I appreciate the fact that they were willing to work with us, " Mariota said.

The original $10.6 million and the incentive clauses that could have raised the total to more than $20 million stood in the way of the Raiders making a deal this month for the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner. But if the prospect of an attractive starting job opens up elsewhere and a team comes talking trade, Mariota and the Raiders could both profit.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have a backup with 61 career NFL starts and, for one of the rare times in his seven-year NFL career, Mariota will have the same head coach and offensive coordinator in consecutive seasons.

That's no small consideration given in six previous years he had worked with four head coaches, five coordinators and a series of quarterback coaches.

In Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock he has found people who see what his talents can mean. The problem last year was Mariota's early availability. Between ankle, shoulder and pectoral injuries, he wasn't on the active roster until the second half of the season.

His only appearance came in relief of injured starter Derek Carr, in which Mariota had an eye-opening, 226-yard passing, 88-yard running performance for two touchdowns against the Chargers.

Then, it was back to the bench. Mariota said he understands and accepts returning to the backup role behind Carr. "Again, I'm going to do everything I can to help Derek. That's my role right now, " Mariota said. "I support him 100 % and I think, moving forward, that's my job and I'll do it to the best of my ability."

From his Kailua vantage point Sunday, Mariota was able to reflect on the past and renew appreciation for the future. "I genuinely love this team. I love this organization, " Mariota said. "I love Vegas and the opportunity to be a Raider again was something that I couldn't pass up."