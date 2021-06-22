Fenwick lacrosse outlasts Essex Tech, 20-19, in wild Division 3 North playoff quarterfinal

Jun. 22—HATHORNE — Like a boxer whose legs wobbled at times and had the ropes hold him up at others, the Essex Tech boys lacrosse team would not go down.

Time and time again, the second seeded Hawks took the equivalent of body blows and jabs from a skilled Bishop Fenwick squad. They staggered on several occasions ... down by four goals here, trailing by seven goals there ... but just when it seemed like the Crusaders were ready to deliver the knockout blow, Essex Tech steadied itself and got back into the fight with a vengeance.

It played out that way Monday night in a wild Division 3 North quarterfinal playoff game, where the home team rallied with three goals with under two minutes to play to get within one an came within one well-executed stick check from Fenwick captain and long stick middie Jake Connolly from getting off a shot that could've tied the contest. Instead, 10th seeded Fenwick exhaled deeply after escaping with a 20-19 victory over the Hawks.

"You can see our resolve every day in practice. We don't want this to end," said Fenwick senior attack Liam Hill, a left-handed shooter who scored seven goals, giving him 61 on the season to go along with a dozen assists.

"They those guys, they had no quit the whole game. That shows their character," Hill, who won Agganis All-Star Game lacrosse MVP honors on Sunday, added of Essex Tech. "They kept coming back and never let us pull away."

Was there a sense of validation for Essex Tech (13-2) despite the loss, coach Sean Powers was asked?

"Absolutely," he responded. "We want kids to understand yes, we're a tech school where young boys and girls come here to jump start a career. This is one of the best facilities I've ever seen. So yes, we're a tech school ... but we can play lacrosse, too, and I think we proved that tonight.

"People reading the newspaper or seeing the score online should see 20-19 and realize we can play with other teams at this level."

Story continues

The North Shore's highest scoring game of the 2021 season had a litany of stars on both sides. In addition to Hill's net-ripping ways, senior captain Stefano Fabiano added five goals and four assists for Fenwick (now 12-6); Aiden Anthony tallied twice and dished out a game-high five assists; and sophomore attack Manny Alvarez-Segee finished with three goals and a like number of assists.

Not to be upstaged on his home turf, Essex Tech senior captain Calvin Heline blistered the nets with eight goals and added two assists. The North Shore's leading scorer for most of the season, he finishes his final high school campaign with 68 goals, 24 assists and 92 points ... in just 14 games.

Teammate and fellow senior attackman Matthew Powers also had a huge game for the hosts by scoring once and feeding teammates for seven assists. Junior middie David Egan added a hat trick and one helper; sophomore Bryan Swaczyk scored twice and assisted on two others; and senior captain (and birthday boy) Tyler Geary finished with two goals as well as one assist.

The goaltenders, George Kostolias of Fenwick (who assisted on one of Fabiano's tallies) and Essex Tech freshman Damian Biersteker, were under pressure all night, yet both came up with big stops at key junctures. Biersteker turned aside a dozen shots; Kostolias finished with nine saves.

Bishop Fenwick now advances to Wednesday's Division 3 North semifinal, where they'll take on host Newburyport (13-1), the No. 3 seed, at World War Memorial Stadium in an expected 5:30 p.m start.

After falling behind by two goals quickly, Fenwick took control of the first quarter and led after 12 minutes, 6-3. They expanded on that in the second, stretching their halftime lead to 13-6 and looking like they might pull away early after intermission.

Only that never happened, as Essex Tech scored the next four goals to get within three (13-10). At that point the Crusaders snapped out of it and responded with four rips of their own, taking a 17-10 lead into the fourth quarter. Again, they appeared to be on the precipice of laying the hammer down.

Yet again, the Hawks wouldn't allow it. Winning more faceoffs and gaining more possession, they clawed their way back in. Down 19-13, they responded with two quick goals. Another Fenwick goal, Hill's seventh of the night, pushed the visitors' lead back to five, but Essex Tech gave it one final and furious push by getting consecutive goals from Geary, Swaczyk, Jonathan Daley and, with 13 seconds to go, Heline's eight goal of the contest.

"Coach Parsons, he knows what he's doing. The North Shore needs to watch out for them; they're putting together some really nice things here," Driscoll said of Essex Tech. "They're going to fight tooth and nail every game until there are absolute zeroes on the scoreboard and will never give you an inch. They're doing great things here."

Fenwick head coach Steve Driscoll talked about resiliency and overcoming adversity in describing the win, saying the things his players will need to be successful in life paid dividends Monday night on the lacrosse field.

"It's big for us, realizing we can't take out foot off the gas pedal at any point, from the defense up to the attack," he said. "As far as us being able to keep moving forward, learning from this game will certainly help us."

Freshman Nick Sasso, junior Brady McClung, and senior Max Grenert also had goals for the winners, with Tyler Mullen adding an assist. Essex Tech got two more of its goals from freshman middie Dominic Tiberii and one from junior middie Jonathan Daley, with freshman Fisher Gadbois earning himself a helper.

There were more than just scorers who played big roles for their respective clubs in this one, too. Senior Nick Sasso and juniors Nick Wesley and Kevin Wood had their sticks up in the defensive end knocking down passes for Fenwick against a strong cutting team in the Hawks; sophomore Troy Irizarry and freshman Luke Connolly fought well in the faceoff-X by jamming things up, and senior Connor Sturniolo had a strong game at midfield. Essex Tech got strong play from defenders Luke Streng, captain Charlie Link, Josh Heath and Armani Booth — two seniors, a sophomore and a freshman, respectively.

"The loss stinks," admitted Parsons, "but I'm very proud of the boys. We had Fenwick asking themselves, 'What's going on?' over the last two minutes. It's not a win, but it's certainly something."