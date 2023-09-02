Fenwick football coach previews game against St. Ignatius
Fenwick football coach Matt Battaglia joins CBS 2’s Marshall Harris to preview the Friars’ football game against St. Ignatius College Prep Friday night.
Fenwick football coach Matt Battaglia joins CBS 2’s Marshall Harris to preview the Friars’ football game against St. Ignatius College Prep Friday night.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Jonathan Gannon's attempt to light a fire in his players went up in smoke.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
Shanahan addressed Garoppolo calling things "weird" by saying he agreed. Then he immediately backtracked, saying it wasn't weird but was "unusual," which is a synonym for weird.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
It's finally here: Matt Harmon highlights which wide receivers could end up at the top of the mountain this fantasy football season.
According to Evans and his agent, the Bucs haven't made a single offer to keep the wide receiver in Tampa.
Gane is the clear favorite at -175 odds at BetMGM, while Spivac is +145 to pull off the upset. Can Spivac keep the heavyweight on his back?
Louisville is a 7.5-point favorite at Georgia Tech.