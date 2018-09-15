Fenway impresses Syndergaard - its rats, not so much

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard called it "surreal" to pitch at Fenway Park Friday night. And he put the Red Sox bats to sleep, holding them to three hits in seven scoreless innings in an 8-0 victory.

The 26-year-old Texan improved to 12-3 on the season and tweeted about the experience after the game.

So.....Fenway was a sureal ballpark to pitch in.....from a childhood dream perspective......As visiting pitcher on a team and city I love.....#dontfreakout — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) September 15, 2018

There was one aspect of Boston's lyric little bandbox that Syndergaard said can't match New York.

....and NYC rats are way bigger and meaner — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) September 15, 2018

Rats, you say? Seems the Mets weren't the only visitors in the third base dugout.

In the Sox dugout, Eduardo Rodriguez and Christian Vazquez even found their own rodent (at the 16-second mark of the video below), though it looked like he'd been there for a while.

The Unofficial Mascot of the New York Mets™ pic.twitter.com/Vdm3xfArnz — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 15, 2018

