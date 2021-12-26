Fenway Bowl (Virginia vs. SMU), Military Bowl (Boston College vs. East Carolina) canceled due to COVID-19

The college football bowl schedule became lighter Sunday morning with the cancellation of two games due to COVID-19 issues.

The Military Bowl, featuring Boston College and Eastern Carolina, has been called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Boston College program. They would have played Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Boston College athletic director Pat Kraft said in a statement that between virus cases rising since the team's arrival in Washington, D.C., injuries, transfers and opt-outs, the Eagles simply did not have enough players available.

“We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority," Kraft said.

And the Fenway Bowl, to be played by the Virginia Cavaliers and Southern Methodist Mustangs at the iconic home of the Boston Red Sox, was canceled because of virus issues on Virginia. The game was scheduled for Wednesday.

"Though we all are disappointed that the Wasabi Fenway Bowl will not be played this year, we are grateful to our community partners, sponsors, volunteers, and stakeholders for their hard work to introduce college bowl season to Fenway Park," the organizing committee said in a statement. "We’d like to extend that appreciation to both schools and fanbases for their enthusiastic support."

It's the second straight year The Fenway Bowl has been canceled; this would have been the inaugural game.

Fans who purchased tickets to either game will be refunded. Information for Military Bowl refunds will be available Monday, while the Fenway Bowl said refunds will automatically be posted within 14 days.

