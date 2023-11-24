Advertisement
The best Fenty Beauty Black Friday deals include major savings on basically all of Rihanna's viral makeup and skin care faves

Jeanine Edwards
Attention beauty lovers! The Fenty Beauty Black Friday deals are here, and this is your chance to stock up on products you already love, plus new products you want to try. For just a few days, shoppers can take 25% off sitewide basically all of Rihanna's faves at the Fenty Beauty Black Friday sale. There are some exclusions, but there's no promo code needed to save.

Just about all the Fenty beauty faves that have gone viral over the years are on sale for Black Friday, so this is a sale you shouldn't miss. The brand's best-selling foundation, which comes in over 40 shades, is marked down to just $30, while the TikTok famous Lip Luminizer is currently less than $20. You can pretty much expect that the most popular Fenty products will sell out during this major Black Friday sale, so don't wait to shop.

The Best Fenty Beauty Black Friday Deals

Fenty

FENTY SKIN START’RS FULL-SIZE BUNDLE

$70$86Save $16

Revamp your skin care routine for the new season with this Fenty Skin Bundle that includes everything you need.

$70 at Fenty
Fenty

PRO FILT'R SOFT MATTE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION

$30$40Save $10

More than 8,000 shoppers have given this best-selling foundation a near-perfect rating.

$30 at Fenty
Fenty

GLOSS BOMB UNIVERSAL LIP LUMINIZER

$16$21Save $5

This popular Luminizer comes in 9 shades, two of which are brand new.

$16 at Fenty
Fenty

LIL BUTTA DROPZ MINI WHIPPED OIL BODY CREAM TRIO

$44$59Save $15

Whether as a gift for yourself or someone else, don't miss your chance to snag this Mini Whipped Oil Body Cream Trio.

$44 at Fenty
Fenty

FRUIT QUENCH'RZ HYDRATING + CONDITIONING LIP OIL DUO

$29$38Save $10

Keep dry chapped lips at bay during the cold winter months with this nourishing Lip Oil Duo.

$29 at Fenty
Fenty

FENTY EAU DE PARFUM

$105$140Save $35

This luxurious Fenty Eau De Parfum fragrance features notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine and Bulgarian rose.

$105 at Fenty
Fenty

FENTY ICON VELVET LIQUID LIPSTICK

$22$29Save $7

This Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick comes in a wide variety of bold shades that will look good on lots of different skin tones.

$22 at Fenty

