Fenerbahce want Victor Lindelof on a free, Inter Milan and Saudi duo also in the race

Fenerbahce want Victor Lindelof on a free, Inter Milan and Saudi duo also in the race



With the transfer window in its first week, Manchester United are being constantly linked with moves for multiple defenders and strikers but the club cannot afford to go all gung-ho in the market after years of poor investment by the Glazers.

Their initial budget is estimated to be only £50 million, which is why they have not submitted a satisfactory offer yet for Jarrad Branthwaite, with Everton turning down their initial bid.

With so many positions to strengthen, the club will need to first focus on moving players on and raising capital before they can start their recruitment spree in earnest.

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have both announced their departures, which has resulted in the club trimming a substantial chunk from their wage bill.

Summer sales

Multiple players have been earmarked for an exit with INEOS planning a summer clearout with Victor Lindelof another centre-back who could be moved on.

The Peoples Person had recently relayed that the Swede could be used as a makeweight in the deal to bring Branthwaite to Old Trafford while former United manager Jose Mourinho is also reportedly keen on a reunion with the former Benfica ace.

CaughtOffside have claimed that the 29-year-old’s services are in heavy demand with Italian side Inter Milan and a couple of Saudi Arabian clubs also interested including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Interestingly, the Turkish club want Lindelof, whose contract with United ends in 2025, to leave on a free but the Old Trafford side want a minimum of €8-10 million from his sale. This means Inter and Saudi clubs could be favourites unless Fener change their stance.

“Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is a target for Inter Milan, Fenerbahce and Saudi Pro League clubs Al Nassr and Al Ittihad this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Lindelof in demand

“Sources have informed CaughtOffside that the Man Utd centre-back, whose contract expires in 2025, has already been approached by Inter and Fenerbahce, with the two clubs holding talks with his agent.

“It is understood that Fenerbahce have requested that Lindelof is allowed to leave United on a free transfer a year early, though the Red Devils would still ideally like to raise funds from his sale.”

Therefore, a lot could depend on Lindelof himself. The Sweden international might want to play in Europe instead of Saudi, even though they could realistically offer United the most money.

A bidding war would suit the Red Devils but it looks like they will have sustain a huge loss on their initial €35 million investment back in 2017.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



