Fenerbahce want to sign Manchester United duo Victor Lindelof and Casemiro



It has been reported that Manchester United’s starting budget ahead of the summer window is a mere £50 million and with multiple positions in need of reinforcements, the club will need to focus on sales first before embarking on a recruitment spree.

INEOS are planning for a summer clearout with multiple big-name stars expected to be moved on including Casemiro and Victor Lindelof.

The Brazilian was arguably the player of the season in his debut campaign but struggled badly in his sophomore season and even missed out on a place in the starting lineup for the FA Cup final.

With his humongous wages and his declining pace and awareness, he might become an even bigger liability next season especially if manager Erik ten Hag decides to continue his high-transition style.

Lindelof, Casemiro to be sold

As for the Swede, he was forced to play out of position on a number of occasions which led to quite a few sub-par showings and with his contract ending in 2025, the club are open to a sale this summer.

Jose Mourinho, who brought the 29-year-old to Old Trafford during his time as manager, wants the centre-back to join him at Fenerbahce this window.

And the Turkish giants are reportedly open to offering around €10 million for the defender and official talks have said to have started already as per SporX.

Surprisingly, Fener are also open to signing the former Real Madrid superstar if United’s valuation of the midfielder is within their budget.

Casemiro’s current market value stands at €20 million, with the Red Devils expected to take a huge hit on their initial investment of €70 million.

“Transfer efforts have gained momentum in Fenerbahçe before the new season. Sporting director Mario Branco is working hard to strengthen the squad in line with Jose Mourinho’s demands. The sports director has started to make attempts for Victor Lindelöf, who was put on the sales list by Manchester United.

“Branco has been making calculations to complete the signing of the Swedish defender, whom Mourinho wanted very much. They are willing to pay less than 10 million Euros, and official negotiations have started with Manchester United.

Fener want both

“Mario Branco has another name from Manchester United on his radar: Casemiro. The Brazilian player is also among the names that the Red Devils do not consider for keeping in the squad.

“It was learned that Branco also started cost research for the Brazilian. It was noted that if Manchester United’s desired figure is at a level that can be met, they will also sit at the bargaining table for the world-famous midfielder.”

Selling both even for a loss still makes sense as it will see the wage bill getting substantially reduced while also raising capital for incomings.

United plan to raise €100 million through sales with Mason Greenwood, and Jadon Sancho both also likely to depart.

