Fenerbahce want Mason Greenwood but player “not keen” on Jose Mourinho reunion

Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood is reportedly of interest to Fenerbahce but he is said to hold reservations about working with Jose Mourinho.

The future of the United academy prospect promises to be one of the most discussed aspect of the summer.

It is still not clear that he will leave the club permanently or on loan, but the most probable course of action is that the 22 year old departs the club he joined as a child in some form.

Teams such as Juventus and a selection of English clubs are reported to be interested in the player after a stellar loan spell at Getafe.

The Sun report that Fenerbahce may be the next club in line to express an interest in the controversial United man.

The English paper states, “Turkish club Fenerbahce are plotting to enter the race to sign Mason Greenwood” but there is a huge complication in any deal as “he is not keen on working with Jose Mourinho.”

A source said: “Fenerbahce are interested in Mason, They know he is a quality player and believe that having Mourinho as manager could be an attractive proposition for him.”

The Portuguese coach was at the club when Greenwood was just being noticed as a talent by the senior team and took him on tour to the USA in 2018 on a pre-season tour.

“Former United midfielder Nicky Butt has told how Mourinho identified Greenwood as a future first-team star when he was just 15.”

Nonetheless, if reports are to be believed it does not seem that this would be enough to convince Greenwood of the move.

A more likely stumbling block to a transfer than Mourinho would probably be the player’s desire to move to the Turkish league at 22 years old and especially considering he has Premier League, La Liga and Serie A sides chasing him.

INEOS are beginning to develop a reputation amongst fans for being slow decision makers as highlighted by the lack of direction taken on the manager’s future so far and the longer the Greenwood saga drags on, the larger this reputation will grow amongst a discontented fanbase.





