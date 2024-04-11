Fenerbahce: Turkish club fined and Galatasaray awarded 3-0 win after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahce have been fined 115,000 euros (£98,450) and Galatasaray awarded a 3-0 win after the club's protests at the Turkish Super Cup on Sunday.

Fenerbahce fielded their under-19 team and walked off the field in the third minute, in a pre-planned protest.

The club had asked for the game to be postponed before Thursday's Europa League quarter-final tie with Olympiakos, but the request was denied.

Fenerbahce were also unhappy with the appointment of a Turkish referee.

The Istanbul club had requested a foreign referee take charge of the match, but the Turkish federation dismissed their request.

Galatasaray took the lead after one minute in Sanliurfa with a Mauro Icardi goal, and Fenerbahce departed the field before the restart.

The club said they took to the field "not to win, but to defend the truth".

Fenerbahce have accused the Turkish Football Federation of unfair treatment after two of their players were given one-match bans for fighting with Trabzonspor supporters, who stormed the pitch during a league game on 17 March.

The club also considered leaving the Turkish Super Lig but members voted against doing so.