Fenerbahce start ‘official contacts’ to sign another United star, Mourinho wants him – Journalist

Fenerbahce have started official contacts to sign Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof this summer, according to Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The Sweden international is currently one of the longest serving players at United, having joined them from Benfica in the summer of 2017.

The 29-year-old has made 259 appearances in all competitions, but his future at the club is uncertain with his contract expiring in June next year.

The club have not discussed a new deal so far and there is a possibility that he could be sold during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Sabuncuoglu has now revealed that Fenerbahce have started official talks regarding a move for Lindelof.

Jose Mourinho eyeing reunion with Lindelof

Jose Mourinho was appointed as Fenerbahce’s new manager earlier this month. He will have a big say on the club’s transfer business this summer.

We are not surprised that he is eyeing a reunion with Lindelof. He has been identified as the first name on the shortlist to bolster the club’s defence.

The Portuguese tactician was responsible for signing Lindelof from Benfica back in 2017. He appears keen on working with him again at Fenerbahce.

The Istanbul outfit signed Fred from United last summer for €15 million (£12.7m). The Red Devils could be willing to sell Lindelof for a similar transfer fee.

In our view, the club’s hierarchy should not part ways with Lindelof unless they are planning to sign two central defenders in the current transfer window.

They are set to lose the services of Raphael Varane on a free transfer next month. They will need a couple of replacements if Lindelof heads for the exit door.

