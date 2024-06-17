Fenerbahce Take Stance On Player Amid West Ham Interest

Fenerbahce have no intention of selling West Ham United target Jayden Oosterwolde unless they receive a big bid and the player insists on a move.

The 23-year-old left-back joined Fenerbahce from Parma in the winter of 2023 and has made 48 appearances for the club so far.

Oosterwolde is now attracting interest from several European outfits and West Ham are among them.

West Ham’s new boss Julen Lopetegui, wants to improve their defence and sees Oosterwolde as the right fit.

Italian outfit Napoli are also interested as Antonio Conte is a big admirer of Oosterwolde’s talents.

However, according to Turkish daily Fotomac (via Sabah), Fenerbahce have no interest in selling Oosterwolde this summer unless they receive an astronomical bid and the left-back wants to leave.

It is suggested that Napoli are expected to bid for the player in the coming days and West Ham could bid too.