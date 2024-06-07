Fenerbahce and Galatasaray keen on Juventus’ Filip Kostic

Serie A giants Juventus are interested in selling Filip Kostic and Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are keen on the player.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported about the situation of the Serbian, whose entourage is actively working to find a solution regarding a transfer and he isn’t part of Thiago Motta’s plans for next season. Saudi Arabian clubs had tried to sign Kostic in the summer but the move never materialised.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have already made their first moves for the Serbian, with Jose Mourinho keen on signing him for his side. Juve currently want a fee of at least €10 million to let him depart in the summer, with sporting director Cristiano Guintoli focusing on exits so that Juve have funds to sign players and improve their squad.

Both the Turkish clubs have made initial contact for the player, who wanted to stay at the club last summer despite interest from abroad but things will now change.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN