Fenerbahce & Galatasaray Go Head-To-Head For Inter Milan Outcast

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are ready to rival one another to sign Inter Milan outcast Joaquin Correa this summer.

This according to Turkish outlet Dirilis Postasi, via FCInter1908. The outlet report that Correa has already said yes to Fenerbahce, but that the Istanbul giant must now work out a deal with Inter.

Correa’s loan spell with Marseille is now coming to an end.

The 29-year-old’s time in Ligue 1 was hardly better than the two seasons that he spent with Inter.

Correa was unable to score or assist a goal for Marseille, rarely featuring from the start.

And because the French side did not qualify for next season’s Champions League, there was no obligation for them to sign Correa on a permanent basis once the Argentine’s loan deal expires.

That leads to the question of where Correa will go next.

The former Lazio, Sevilla, and Sampdoria forward is hardly a player in Inter’s plans for next season.

And Correa’s contract with the Nerazzurri runs until the end of next June. Therefore, they are aiming to sell him once and for all this summer.

According to Dirilis Postasi, both of Galatasray and Fenerbahce consider Correa to be a target.

The Inter forward is among the targets for Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk as he aims to reinforce the squad that won the Turkish Super Lig title during the season just gone.

And Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are aiming to build a new project under former Inter, Roma, and Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho.

According to Dirilis Postasi, Correa has already given his approval to a move to Fenerbahce.

The 29-year-old is convinced by the project under Mourinho.

Dirilis Postasi report that Correa would be ready to sign a two-year contract containing the option of a third with Fenerbahce.

However, the outlet notes, the Turkish giants must still work out an agreement with Inter.

The Nerazzurri want around €10 million to sell Correa. That is what Marseille would have paid for the Argentine had they signed him per their purchase option.

Meanwhile, Dirilis Postasi report, Fenerbahce are hoping to pay around €5 million plus add-ons.

The Turkish club’s Sporting Director will meet with Inter to try and agree a deal for Correa soon.