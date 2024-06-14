Fenerbahce ‘expected’ to sign Man Utd star for £7m after Jose Mourinho request – report

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof this summer, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac.

The Sweden international is one of the longest-serving players at the club with 259 appearances, but his future appears uncertain beyond the summer.

His current contract expires in June next year and as things stand, the hierarchy have not opened discussions with him over a possible renewal.

It is now reported that Lindelof is the first name on Mourinho’s shortlist to bolster Fenerbahce’s defence.

Lindelof is also keen on reuniting with the Portuguese tactician who signed him for United in 2017.

The centre-back is reportedly valued at £13 million, but it is claimed that the Turkish giants will make an offer of around £7m for the former Benfica man.

It is unclear whether United will accept such a low offer, but Fotomac surprisingly report that Fenerbahce are ‘expected to finalise’ the defender’s transfer.

United must not sell Lindelof on the cheap

The club are currently in negotiations to sign Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite. The Toffees want £70m, but United will be hoping to secure an agreement for less.

There is also a possibility that the hierarchy could pursue another centre-back. Lille’s Leny Yoro and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo are among players under consideration.

In that case, Lindelof could consider his future at United, given his playing time could reduce further.

He has been viewed as a back-up in central defence and would not want to become an used substitute with the arrival of two signings in the current window.

United should still stand firm on their valuation and selling him for £7m does not make sense.

Clubs will try to take advantage of the contract situation but the hierarchy should demand at least £20m to part ways with the 29-year-old ace this summer.

