New Fenerbahce Coach Nostalgic About Time At Inter Milan: ‘San Siro Is The Greatest Stadium’

New Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho feels that San Siro is “the greatest stadium” from his time in charge of Inter Milan.

The Portuguese tactician gave his thoughts on the iconic stadium in an interview with TNT Sports, via FCInterNews.

Mourinho has just taken charge of Istanbul giants Fenerbahce.

Turkey is now the fifth country that Mourinho will be coaching in. The decorated coach has won league titles in all of Portgual, England, Italy, and Spain.

Mourinho has enjoyed great success with the likes of Porto, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.

More recently, Mourinho has had more mixed spells on the bench of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Roma.

But the time that Mourinho spent at Inter was undoubtedly special.

The now-Fenerbahce coach may have only been Nerazzurri coach for two seasons.

But they were two of the best seasons in the club’s history. And certainly a crowning moment in the career of Mourinho as well.

Inter won the European Treble of the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia, and the Champions League during the 2009-10 season.

That was Mourinho’s second and final campaign at the club. He left not long after the glory of winning Europe’s biggest club trophy.

During his time as Inter coach, Mourinho forged a special bond with the Inter fans.

The energy at the San Siro was undoubtedly something that fed the Portuguese coach and his players as they won the biggest trophies in Europe.

Asked what the greatest stadium he’s coached in, Mourinho replied “The San Siro.”

“In terms of atmosphere, the San Siro is the San Siro.”

“Stamford Bridge is Stamford Bridge,” he continued.

“The Bernabeu is the Bernabeu.”

“But I’ll also say that Roma fans come very close, even though I didn’t win much there.”

As far as describing himself in three words, Mourinho replied “Nice, honest, and forever young.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho was asked about the best players he’s had at his disposal. He replied, “It’s difficult to name one.”

The coach listed “Terry, Lampard, Xabi Alonso, Drogba, Ronaldo. And then all the players I had at Inter.”