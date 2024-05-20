Fencer and med student Lee Kiefer is ‘training smart’

(NEXSTAR) – It’s no surprise that a medical student would try to find the smartest ways to win gold in Paris. Fencer and current University of Kentucky medical student Lee Kiefer understands the value of recovery in her fourth Olympics games.

“I know that rest is important. I’m a little bit older than I was before, so I have a lot more recovery to do,” Kiefer said about how this year’s games are different.

Currently ranked number one in the world, Lee is seeking her second gold medal in women’s individual foil.

Kiefer is married to fellow Olympic fencer Gerek Meinhardt. They met at the London 2012 games and were married in 2019. Their shared passions haven’t created any sort of competition between them, though.

“I would say our vibe more is like the more medals we can collect as a family,” Lee said, “the more epic it is.”

