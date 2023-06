A first as Arcangelo finishes first

Javier Castellano finished first aboard Arcangelo in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes. The jockey won his first Belmont in 15 tries, and, of greater importance made Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race. Kudos all around.

Belmont Stakes day

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Belmont Stakes day

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Belmont Stakes day

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Belmont Stakes day

Belmont Stakes day

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Belmont Stakes day

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Belmont Stakes day

Belmont Stakes day

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Belmont Stakes day

Belmont Stakes day

Belmont Stakes day

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Belmont Stakes day

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Belmont Stakes day

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Belmont Stakes day

Belmont Stakes day

ELMONT, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Fan Nettet Dessalines poses for a portrait prior to the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Belmont Stakes day

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Belmont Stakes day

Belmont Stakes day

Belmont Stakes day

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Belmont Stakes day

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Belmont Stakes day

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Belmont Stakes day

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Belmont Stakes day

Belmont Stakes day

Belmont Stakes day

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Belmont Stakes day

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Belmont Stakes day

Belmont Stakes day

Story originally appeared on List Wire