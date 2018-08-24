Female tackle football players become foes during Fantasy season

The L.A Warriors are ferocious, both on and off the football field. The women’s tackle football team, based in Los Angeles County, finished its 2018 season as the second best team in the Women’s Football Alliance after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the league’s championship game Super Bowl game in Atlanta. While the season ended on a sour note for the group of professional women who love the game so deeply, they’ll remain a well-connected unit throughout their offseason, thanks to Fantasy Football.

In celebration of National Draft Day, the Warriors team allowed Yahoo Sports Fantasy expert Liz Loza to sit in on their fantasy draft, reveal personal stories, and explore the women’s deep love of the game.