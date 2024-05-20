Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week Westmont Hilltop's Julia Kane

May 20—Name: Julia Kane

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field and volleyball

Parents: Michael and Kristen Kane, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In track and field, committed to Bowdoin College, broke the program triple jump record first in junior year and then set a new mark during the Districts 6 meet this year, two-time PIAA qualifier and Lori Blackburn Memorial Award for team dedication; in volleyball, 2023 Westmont Hilltop best offensive player award and 2023 Johnstown Area all-star selection.

Coach's quote: "Julia is one of the those athletes that can and will do anything to help the team. She set a school record in the triple jump and has been a great leader and role model. We are all excited to see what the future has in store for her." — Westmont Hilltop track and field coach Pat Barron

Favorite subjects: Art or biology

Favorite movie: "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

Favorite video game: "Minecraft"

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Tresnicky (English)

Favorite song: "Jackie and Wilson" by Hozier

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Art, spending time with friends and baking

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A gazelle because I can jump

Favorite athletic team: Bowdoin track and field team

Athlete most admired: Bowdoin sprinter and jumper Kennedy Kirkland

Most influential person on my athletic career: My coach, Mr. Barron

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Huntingdon senior Hayden Mark

Proudest athletic achievement: Breaking the program record in triple jump twice

How I got my start: During gym class, Mrs. Morrow told me I had to do track, so I did and then I ended up really enjoying it

Earn a degree in biology at Bowdoin College — Jake Oswalt