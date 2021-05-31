Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week Tierney Beebout

May 31—Name: Tierney Beebout

School: Richland

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field and volleyball

Parents: Robert and Carrie Beebout, of Richland

Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2019 state qualifier for high jump, 2021 District 6 and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion in high jump and triple jump, 2021 state qualifier for high jump and triple jump and tied for fourth place in high jump at the 2021 PIAA Class 2A championship meet.

Coach's quote: "Tierney is a very gifted individual who has worked hard to become successful as a track athlete. She has attended numerous jump camps over the years and, as a result, has excelled as both a high jumper and triple jumper. She has also become a pretty good hurdler as well. We will definitely miss having her on our girls track team next season." — Richland track and field coach Chris Mangus

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: "Monsters, Inc."

Favorite book or video game: "The Fault in Our Stars" by John Green

Favorite food: Chicken caesar salad

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Ringler, arts and crafts

Favorite song: "Have it All" by Jason Mraz

Outside interests: I love to draw and paint when I get the chance to. It is relaxing and fun to put your imagination onto a piece of paper or onto a canvas.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a kangaroo, so I could jump higher and further.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Chaunte Lowe

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom is the most influential person on my athletic career. She acts as my personal sports psychologist and helps me with mind blocks and mindsets throughout every meet or competition.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Penn State's Tesia Thomas

Clearing my personal record of 5-6 to win the 2021 District 6 title and qualify for the state meet.

How I got my start: I started at Uzelac Gymnastics when I was 3 years old. I competed for 13 years and learned many valuable lessons and gained a lot of strength and flexibility. Thanks to gymnastics, I still have that strength and flexibility, which is very helpful in high jump. I started track and field my freshman year, and high jumping was kind of an afterthought. After breaking some of my habits from gymnastics, I saw that I had potential in this event and really enjoyed doing it. I also spent a lot of time leaping and jumping in gymnastics, which translates well to triple jump and the hurdles.

Future goal: I would love to make it to the New Balance Outdoor Nationals this year. I am also extremely excited to compete with the St. Francis University women's track and field team. My goal there is to put forth my best efforts for both myself and the team. — Jake Oswalt