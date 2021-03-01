Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week Taylor Burda
Mar. 1—Name: Taylor Burda
School: Forest Hills
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, volleyball and softball
Parents: Jim and Jennifer Burda, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Three-time District 6 basketball champion, 2020 LHAC volleyball champion, undefeated regular season in basketball in 2019-20, three-year letterwinner in volleyball, two-year letterwinner in softball, four-year letterwinner in basketball, District 6 volleyball second-team all-star
Coach's quote: "I have been coaching Taylor for years and I am really going to miss her. She is a positive influence on and off the floor. She is a naturally good person with a strong work ethic. She loves basketball and it shows how she plays with passion and aggression. She will do well at York on and off the basketball floor." — Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere
Favorite subject: Physical education
Favorite movie: "The Lion King"
Favorite book or video game: "Fortnite"
Favorite food: Alfredo
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Gramling (business math)
Favorite song: "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen
Outside interests: Spending time with friends and watching Netflix
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Dolphin, because I like to swim.
Favorite athletic team: Golden State Warriors
Athlete most admired: Courtney Cecere
Most influential person on my athletic career: Carol Cecere
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Berlin graduate Kiera Booth
Proudest athletic achievement: Beating Villa Maria in the 2020 state basketball playoffs.
How I got my start: Coach Cecere asked me to play when I was in second grade.
To win the District 6 basketball championship for the fourth time.