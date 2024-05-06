Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week Sasha Don-Treece Garnett

May 6—Name: Sasha Don-Treece Garnett

School: Richland

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, volleyball and basketball

Parent: Daria Auguste, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In track and field, Penn State signee, 2023 PIAA Class 2A shot put champion and discus runner-up, 2023 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference shot put record-holder and champion, 2022 and 2023 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2023 and 2024 Roddick High School Invitational shot put champion, 2022 PIAA Class 2A bronze medalist in the shot put, 2022 District 6 Class 2A runner-up in the discus and shot put and 2022 LHAC discus and shot put champion; in volleyball, 2023 LHAC West second-team selection; in basketball, Cambria County Senior Showcase selection and 2023-24 honorable mention.

Coach's quote: "Sasha is, by far, one of the best throwers that has ever come through the Richland High School track and field program. From the time she was a freshman, we knew that if she worked hard and listened to her throws coach, that the sky would be the limit for her in both the shot put and discus." — Richland track and field coach Chris Mangus

Favorite subject: Health science

Favorite movie: "Waves"

Favorite video game: "Grand Theft Auto"

Favorite food: Chipotle

Favorite teachers (subjects taught): Miss Christina Gruss (health) and Miss Emily Facci (math)

Favorite song: "Rush" by Frank Ocean

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Baking and drawing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would definitely be a cheetah just because of how quick they can be

Favorite athletic team: Golden State Warriors

Athlete most admired: Richland junior Lanie Marshall

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mother

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Homer-Center graduate and Bucknell University freshman track and field thrower Justley Sharp

Proudest athletic achievement: Becoming a 2023 PIAA Class 2A shot put champion and discus runner-up

How I got my start: Coach Virgil Wenturine told me that I should throw with him. I agreed and now the rest is history.

I would like to get my degree in nursing and hopefully continue my throwing career by throwing in the Olympics. — Jake Oswalt