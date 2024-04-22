Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week Izabella Donaldson

Apr. 22—Name: Izabella Donaldson

School: Meyersdale Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Softball, volleyball and basketball

Parents: D.J. and Jackie Donaldson, of Meyersdale

Athletic achievements: In softball, over 130 career hits and RBIs, over 500 strikeouts pitching; 2021, 2022 and 2023 District 5 Class 1A and WestPAC champions; 2021 Somerset County first-team selection; 2022 and 2023 Somerset County most valuable player; 2022 and 2022 all-WestPAC selection; 2022 and 2023 Daily American player of the year; 2022 Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association first-team selection; 2023 Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association Class 1A pitcher of the year; 222 strikeouts in 2022; 0.62 ERA and hitting 13 home runs in 2023.

Coach's quote: "Izabella is one of the most impactful, but yet humble players I've ever coached. Whether it's in the circle or with a bat in her hands or willingness to coach our younger pitchers, she makes a big impact on our team. For the past three years, Izabella has lead our team in most hitting categories, including batting average, hits, RBIs and home runs. Though she pitched some as a freshman, as a sophomore, she took over the starting role and has been dominating since. Last year, she had a standout year and was named the Pennsylvania Class 1A pitcher of the year. She is a perfect example of what hard work and determination can do to develop a great athlete as she has put in countless hours developing her softball skills. It has been an honor and joy to coach her and we are looking forward to her continuing to mentor our younger players and her leadership helping to guide us in postseason play." — Meyersdale softball coach Tim Miller

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: "8 Mile"

Favorite book: "Heart Bones" by Colleen Hoover

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Deakins (English)

Favorite song: "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Planting flowers, camping and going to the beach

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because they have strong leadership, show determination and dedication.

Favorite athletic team: University of Oklahoma softball

Athlete most admired: Former University of Alabama right-handed pitcher Montana Fouts

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Shade senior Tara Corradini

Proudest athletic achievement: Surpassing 500 career strikeouts

How I got my start: I started playing 10-under softball at age 9 on my Meyersdale Red Raiders rec softball team.

