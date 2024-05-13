Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week Cheyenne Piper
May 13—Name: Cheyenne Piper
School: Ligonier Valley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Softball
Parents: Chad and Kelly Piper, of Latrobe
Athletic achievements: 2021 PIAA Class 2A runner-up, 2024 section champions, totaled over 450 career strikeouts as a pitcher and committed to play at Westminster College.
Favorite subjects: Biology and chemistry
Favorite movie: "Top Gun"
Favorite book: The Bible
Favorite food: Enchiladas and queso
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Fry (Spanish)
Favorite song (with artist): "Body Movin' " by the Beastie Boys
Favorite app on your phone: Pinterest
Outside interests: Nature and the outdoors
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A raccoon because I problem solve often and tend to explore new places
Favorite athletic team: University of Oklahoma softball
Athlete most admired: University of Oklahoma's Patty Gasso as a softball coach and a player for her faith
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad and mom
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central Cambria graduate and Notre Dame freshman right-handed pitcher Kami Kamzik
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2023 District 7 Class 3A first-round playoff game
How I got my start: My dad and mom mentioned joining softball after winter was over and I was too old for tee-ball, so I considered it and stuck with it
To become a scientist and nature guide for Yellowstone National Park after graduating at Westminster with a degree in environmental science — Jake Oswalt