Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week Cheyenne Piper

May 13—Name: Cheyenne Piper

School: Ligonier Valley

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Softball

Parents: Chad and Kelly Piper, of Latrobe

Athletic achievements: 2021 PIAA Class 2A runner-up, 2024 section champions, totaled over 450 career strikeouts as a pitcher and committed to play at Westminster College.

Favorite subjects: Biology and chemistry

Favorite movie: "Top Gun"

Favorite book: The Bible

Favorite food: Enchiladas and queso

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Fry (Spanish)

Favorite song (with artist): "Body Movin' " by the Beastie Boys

Favorite app on your phone: Pinterest

Outside interests: Nature and the outdoors

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A raccoon because I problem solve often and tend to explore new places

Favorite athletic team: University of Oklahoma softball

Athlete most admired: University of Oklahoma's Patty Gasso as a softball coach and a player for her faith

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad and mom

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central Cambria graduate and Notre Dame freshman right-handed pitcher Kami Kamzik

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2023 District 7 Class 3A first-round playoff game

How I got my start: My dad and mom mentioned joining softball after winter was over and I was too old for tee-ball, so I considered it and stuck with it

To become a scientist and nature guide for Yellowstone National Park after graduating at Westminster with a degree in environmental science — Jake Oswalt