Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week | Cami Burkett

Name: Cami Burkett

School: Portage Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, cross country and basketball

Parents: Amy and Jeremy Burkett, of Portage

Athletic achievements: In track and field, Bucknell University signee; 2024 District 6 Class 2A 100- and 200-meter champion; 2024 Altoona Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic 100 and 200 winner; 2024 Northern Bedford Invitational 100 and 200 champ; 2023 District 6 100 and 200 winner; 2023 Heritage Conference 100 (record-holder) and 200 champ; 2023 Bill Wilt Memorial Invitational 100 and 200 winner; 2022 all-WestPAC selection; 2022 District 6 200 champion; 2022 PIAA seventh place in the 200; 2021 WestPAC 200 and 1600 relay champion; and 2021 West Central Coaches Association Invitational champion in the 1600 relay; in basketball, 2023-24 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association Senior Showcase selection; 2023-24 Heritage Conference East Division champions and 2021-22 District 6 Class 1A champion and PIAA semifinalist.

Coach’s quote: “Cami has set the standard for sprinting at Portage Area. She owns both the 100- and 200-meter program records and has amassed five district gold medals over the last three years. A natural talent, but has that inner self drive to work and push herself to be even better. Lightning quick, explosive power and extremely intelligent, she is a next level student-athlete. As much as we will miss her as a Lady Mustang, she will be equally welcomed to Lewisburg as a Bucknell Bison.”

– Portage basketball and track and field coach Lance Hudak

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “La La Land”

Favorite book: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

Favorite food: Chicken alfredo

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Kenny (biology)

Favorite song: “Let the Light In” by Lana Del Rey

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

Outside interests: Spending time with my friends and family and walking my dogs

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog because I love being with my family and friends

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Panthers

Athlete most admired: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett

Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Conemaugh Township Area junior Izzy Slezak

Proudest athletic achievement: Five-time District 6 Class 2A track and field champion

How I got my start: I realized on elementary track and field day that I should pursue track in high school

Future goal: Have a successful academic and athletic career at Bucknell University

– Jake Oswalt