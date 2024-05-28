Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week | Cami Burkett
Name: Cami Burkett
School: Portage Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, cross country and basketball
Parents: Amy and Jeremy Burkett, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In track and field, Bucknell University signee; 2024 District 6 Class 2A 100- and 200-meter champion; 2024 Altoona Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic 100 and 200 winner; 2024 Northern Bedford Invitational 100 and 200 champ; 2023 District 6 100 and 200 winner; 2023 Heritage Conference 100 (record-holder) and 200 champ; 2023 Bill Wilt Memorial Invitational 100 and 200 winner; 2022 all-WestPAC selection; 2022 District 6 200 champion; 2022 PIAA seventh place in the 200; 2021 WestPAC 200 and 1600 relay champion; and 2021 West Central Coaches Association Invitational champion in the 1600 relay; in basketball, 2023-24 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association Senior Showcase selection; 2023-24 Heritage Conference East Division champions and 2021-22 District 6 Class 1A champion and PIAA semifinalist.
Coach’s quote: “Cami has set the standard for sprinting at Portage Area. She owns both the 100- and 200-meter program records and has amassed five district gold medals over the last three years. A natural talent, but has that inner self drive to work and push herself to be even better. Lightning quick, explosive power and extremely intelligent, she is a next level student-athlete. As much as we will miss her as a Lady Mustang, she will be equally welcomed to Lewisburg as a Bucknell Bison.”
– Portage basketball and track and field coach Lance Hudak
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “La La Land”
Favorite book: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott
Favorite food: Chicken alfredo
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Kenny (biology)
Favorite song: “Let the Light In” by Lana Del Rey
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Spending time with my friends and family and walking my dogs
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog because I love being with my family and friends
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Panthers
Athlete most admired: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett
Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Conemaugh Township Area junior Izzy Slezak
Proudest athletic achievement: Five-time District 6 Class 2A track and field champion
How I got my start: I realized on elementary track and field day that I should pursue track in high school
Future goal: Have a successful academic and athletic career at Bucknell University
– Jake Oswalt