Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week Autumn Becker

Apr. 15—Name: Autumn Becker

School: Bedford

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, tennis and basketball

Parents: Brandon and April Becker, of Bedford

Athletic achievements: In track and field, three-time District 5 Class 2A team champions; 2023 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection; 2023 District 5 champ in the 100 and 300 hurdles and 1600 relay; 2022 LHAC champion in the 300 hurdles and 1600 relay; 2022 District 5 100 and 300 hurdles and 1600 relay champion; 2022 PIAA Class 2A 300 hurdles silver medalist, 400 relay third place and seventh place in 1600 relay; 2021 District 5 champion in 300 hurdles; 2021 PIAA seventh-place medalist in the 300 hurdles; and MileSplit Silver Elite qualifier in 300 hurdles; in tennis, three-time District 5 Class 2A team champions; in basketball, 2021-22 LHAC and District 5 Class 2A champions, 2022-23 all-LHAC selection and 2023-24 District 5 all-star.

Coach's quote: "Autumn has been quite a leader over the past years. Her hard work, determination and love for the hurdles and the relays makes her quite a leader on the team. Autumn is more than just track. She is a great student and has taken many college classes already. Most importantly, she is a great individual that will be successful in life." — Bedford girls track and field coach Brian Creps

Favorite subject: Accounting

Favorite movie: "Avengers: Endgame"

Favorite book: The Bible

Favorite food: Chocolate

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Fisher (accounting)

Favorite song: "Only Jesus" by Casting Crowns

Favorite app on your phone: Instagram

Outside interests: Walking my dog, fishing, reading and playing tennis

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A Pomeranian because that's the kind of dog I have and she lives my dream life (being a freeloader).

Favorite athletic team: Philadelphia Eagles

Athlete most admired: Former Philadelphia Eagles enter Jason Kelce

Most influential people on my athletic career: Bedford graduate Braden Ford and my family

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Quaker Valley graduate and Ohio Wesleyan freshman basketball player Nora Johns

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning three events at the 2023 District 5 Class 2A track and field championships and competing at the state championships with a broken foot

How I got my start: I grew up in sports

Attend the Allegany College of Maryland to attain my associate's degree in accounting, finish my bachelor's at a four-year university and eventually become a certified public accountant.

Jake Oswalt