Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week Ashlyn Hudak

Apr. 1—Name: Ashlyn Hudak

School: Portage Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Cheerleading, basketball and track and field

Parents: Lance and Celena Hudak, of Portage

Athletic achievements: In basketball, member of the 2020-21 District 6 Class 1A runners-up, 2021-22 District 6 Class 1A champions and PIAA semifinalists, and 2023-24 Heritage Conference East Division champions and District 6 Class 2A runners-up; Altoona Mirror athlete of the week, fifth in program history with 131 career 3-point field goals made; 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association all-academic team selection; and Indiana Optimist Club and Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association senior all-star games participant in 2024.

Coach's quote: "Ashlyn understood her role on the team and the importance it played in our overall success. Her ability to knock down the 3-point shot kept us in many big games over her career and created opportunities for her teammates to get open looks on the offensive end. A student of the game and fiery competitor, she was extremely proud to represent our school in her Lady Mustang uniform. A top student in the classroom and active volunteer in our Portage community, her accomplishments are many and will continue well into her bright future." — Portage girls basketball and track and field coach Lance Hudak

Favorite subjects: Anatomy and physiology

Favorite movie: "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

Favorite book: "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"

Favorite food: Shrimp scampi

Favorite teachers (subjects taught): Mrs. Gdula (family consumer sciences) and Mrs. Price (chemistry)

Favorite song: "Call Your Mom" by Noah Kahan

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

Outside interests: Spending time with my family and friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A butterfly because they represent personal growth

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Panthers

Athlete most admired: University of Connecticut redshirt junior guard Paige Bueckers

Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Lance

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kennedy Catholic junior basketball player Layke Fields

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 6 Class 1A championship and making it to the PIAA semifinals

How I got my start: I started going to my dad's practices at an early age and fell in love with basketball and the variety of opportunities in track and field

Attend the University of Pittsburgh to become a physician's assistant specializing in pediatric oncology — Jake Oswalt