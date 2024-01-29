Female players back ‘Premium Tour’ revolution in plans for universal equal pay

Craig Tiley, the Tennis Australia boss, with Aryna Sabalenka after her Australian Open victory. Tiley briefed players in Melbourne on a proposal to restructure the tour - Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Billie Jean King’s dream of equal pay for men and women across the whole tennis calendar will be realised if plans for a new “Premium Tour” are put into place by the four majors.

The project – which would see somewhere between 11 and 14 combined events join the grand slams in a new circuit – has made progress over the past fortnight as Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley and his American equivalent Stacey Allaster gave briefings to leading players in Melbourne.

This is a difficult concept for the tours – the WTA and the ATP – to support because it involves splitting their tournaments into two groups. High-profile events such as Indian Wells, Cincinnati and Rome would step up to the Premium Tour, while their less prestigious cousins would effectively be downgraded onto a so-called Development Tour.

Yet Telegraph Sport understands that WTA boss Steve Simon is open to the Premium Tour idea, as it provides a rare opportunity for female players to receive equal pay and billing. After financial pressures recently led Simon and his board to sell 20 per cent of the WTA’s commercial rights to the venture capital firm CVC, he may never receive a better offer.

Simon and his board are also coming under huge pressure not to sell their finals event to Saudi Arabia, after legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova spoke out against the Kingdom’s treatment of women in a Washington Post editorial. A vote on this decision was expected in the last few days, but seems to have been postponed.

Billie Jean King (left) with her partner Ilana Kloss in Melbourne. The tennis legend could find her long-held dream of equal prize money for male and female players is soon realised - Robert Prange/Getty Images

The ATP, by contrast, are in a stronger financial position, and are thus less keen to see their leading tournaments migrate to a new tour. Also, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has had a somewhat frosty relationship with Tiley. The two men found themselves at odds last year when Gaudenzi floated the idea of a new Masters 1000 event in Saudi Arabia in week one of the calendar – the same slot now occupied by Tennis Australia’s United Cup event.

Uniquely among tennis’s power-brokers, Gaudenzi didn’t travel out to Melbourne during the Australian Open. He cited an untimely bout of Covid as the explanation. He and his board already have their own plans to streamline the tennis itinerary, which go under the brand name of OneVision. Part of this concept became clearer in September, when Telegraph Sport revealed that the ATP had reached out to the WTA to suggest a commercial merger.

Both of these models need further development before they can be seriously green-lit. The slams have already invested millions of dollars on consultancy fees and polling data, and they are now setting up a Premium Tour working group that is due to report back at the next Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells in six weeks’ time. The ATP have delayed their annual tournament meeting, which would normally happen in Miami in late March, until Madrid in early May.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport on Sunday, Tiley said: “All the stakeholders in tennis have been working on a solution for the game. And it’s a journey to get to that point. The slams are very united in their resolve, but it’s a complex problem to solve. If it wasn’t complicated, it would have been solved already.

“These ideas aren’t new,” Tiley added, “but what may be new is the motivation to give it a go, and to see if there’s that opportunity. But there’s never any guarantees [that the plan will be adopted].”

As Tiley suggests, tennis has been looking to thin out its calendar for years, only for the resulting suggestions to be placed in the “too hard” box by the sport’s disparate governing bodies. So what has changed?

For one thing, the cautionary tale of LIV Golf has eroded any sense of complacency, as tennis’s uncoordinated model looks ripe for a similar challenge. For another, relations between the two tours and the four slams have never fully recovered from the decision to strip points from Wimbledon in 2022, the year that Russian and Belarusian players were excluded.

The majors pulled together after that toxic row, and their newfound unity lies at the heart of the Premium Tour concept. But there is still a long way to go. These sorts of projects can lose momentum quickly. If nothing is agreed by the late summer, tennis could slip back into its familiar, chaotic status quo.

“I’ve always said that the pain of change is greater than the pain of losing,” Tiley explained. “That’s why most people choose to lose. As a sport, we need to be prepared to change. There’s no crisis. The sport is very healthy. But there’s also an opportunity here to have a mega impact in the world of global sport and entertainment by being more aligned.”

Tiley with Jannik Sinner, the men's champion at Melbourne Park. The tennis executive revealed details of the plan to Telegraph Sport on Sunday - Fiona Hamilton/AFP

‌What does the Premium Tour model look like?

The idea is to maintain the four slams as the tentpoles of the calendar. They would be surrounded by between 11 and 14 elite combined events. In each case, these events would last for 10 days – thus running across two separate weekends – and involve 96 singles players of either gender.

How far down the line are we?

The slams have already spent millions of dollars on refining their model – and yet tennis is such a complex sport that a huge amount remains to be done. A working party is now being pulled together, which will report back during the next Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells in around six weeks’ time.

‌Are the players on board?

In principle, yes. If all goes well, the top 100 will make more money for less work, and perhaps even gain a decent offseason rather than the pitiful five or six weeks that pass for a break at the moment. The women are especially keen as they would receive equal prize money all season round, rather than at the slams alone.

What is the WTA Tour position?

The WTA Tour is extremely short of cash and influence at the moment, which has left its board on the verge of signing a hugely unpopular deal to take the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia. As a result, WTA chairman Simon is largely on board with the Premium Tour. Even if it means giving up much of his kingdom, Simon acknowledges that the new model would be better for female players.

‌And the ATP Tour?

The ATP have already reached out to the WTA to discuss a possible commercial merger. Indeed, some believe that the Premium Tour was the slams’ response to this move, because they were concerned about the bargaining power of a united ATP-WTA operation. Ultimately, though, the slams are vastly richer and more influential than the two Tours – at least, when they work together. This is why the Premium Tour has a head start on OneVision.

‌Does team tennis play a role in the Premium Tour?

In theory, yes. The blueprint is still sketchy, but it would contain at least one team event, and perhaps two if the mixed United Cup was to retain its position at the start of the calendar. Ideally, the slams would like to take over the Davis Cup – the oldest international team event in world sport – and combine it with its younger sister the Billie Jean King Cup in one venue.

But the slams don’t own the Davis Cup, do they?

At the moment, these team events belong to the International Tennis Federation. But the ITF, like the WTA, are struggling financially and are now embroiled in a legal battle with Gerard Pique’s Kosmos group after their joint-vision for a new-look Davis Cup collapsed last year. One might think it expedient for the ITF to wait for the Premium Tour to come together before they launch into a new relationship. But they have an upcoming board meeting scheduled, at which they are expected to discuss a possible Saudi bid for the Davis Cup.

‌How do the finances stack up?

The broadcast rights for all these events would have to be thrown into a pot and then redistributed in such a way that no one comes out a loser: a difficult challenge. Wimbledon and the United States Tennis Association generate the largest revenues and will have reservations about giving up their autonomy. To make things more difficult, the Premium Tour would need to fund a second-tier “Development Tour” comprising the smaller ATP and WTA events, which are now classed as 500s and 250s.

Marketa Vondrousova after winning Wimbledon, which could be moved back a week under a new plan that puts the majors 'alongside' a set of other top events - Sebastien Bozon /AFP

‌Which events will make it on to the Premium Tour roster?

Ideally you would have two build-up events before each slam, otherwise it becomes difficult for players who lose in the first round to acclimatise to a new surface. So Madrid and Rome before the French Open, and Cincinnati plus Toronto/Montreal before the US Open. The grass is a problem, partly because Queen’s doesn’t have the capacity to handle a 96-player event, and partly because the three weeks between the French Open and Wimbledon don’t provide enough time for two 10-day tournaments. Perhaps, though, that interval could expand…

‌Oh, so the slams could move in the calendar?

The only one of the four majors which has absolutely ruled this out is the US Open, which gains extra attendance from running across the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Australian Open could potentially move back a week, even though this would also affect crowd figures, because local children would then go back to school in the middle of the second week. The French Open could possibly move forward a week, although Paris in the middle of May could leave fans shivering during their new night sessions. And Wimbledon might consider moving back a week, despite the resulting clash between the finals weekend and golf’s Open Championship.