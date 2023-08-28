Female kicker from Pekin makes history with commitment to Monmouth College football

Mylee Hansen will be a two-sport college athlete.

The Pekin senior gave her commitment over the weekend to Division III Monmouth College, where she will kick for the football team and play women's soccer.

Hansen is set to become the first female player in Monmouth College football history. NCAA rules prohibit Monmouth football coach Chad Braun or women's soccer coach Lucas Henderson from commenting on Hansen until May 1, 2024.

Hansen on Friday hit her 101st career extra point in Pekin's 19-7 season-opening victory over Rolling Meadows. The Dragons host Belleville West in Week 2.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing Football and Soccer at Monmouth College! I am so grateful for this opportunity and would not be here without the support of the Pekin Football/Soccer programs and fans. I want to… pic.twitter.com/76EFPQFQXo — Mylee Hansen (@HansenMylee) August 27, 2023

Hansen, who is listed at 5-foot-5, is the first female kicker in Pekin program history. She hit the game-winning PAT against Normal Community in the 2022 Class 7A second-round come-from-behind playoff victory. Video of a tackle she made on a Washington kick returner also made headlines last season.

Currently, there are no female players on an NCAA roster at the three division levels. Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller in 2020 became the first female kicker to score a point in a Power Five football game.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Female kicker Mylee Hansen of Pekin commits to Monmouth College