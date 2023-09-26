Female kicker Leilani Armenta, Jackson State football aren't done making history

Before Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman lined up to begin its football game on Saturday, no one noticed Leilani Armenta in the helmet, shoulder pads in the red Jackson State No. 35 uniform, and a knee brace on her right leg.

When the whistle blew, Armenta kicked the ball, herself and Jackson State into school history, with the football traveling to the Bethune-Cookman 40-yard line.

“It means so much to us as a family,” her mother, Brandy Armenta, said. "To see her make history at Jackson State with a team and a coach who supported it. She loves football and to see her accomplish making history was an incredibly moving moment as parents.”

Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor said he would continue with the players he has and is not looking to bring anybody else in. He noted the Tigers have a bye this week, which is perfect timing for Armenta, who tore her ACL in 2022 kicking during high school football season at St. Bonaventure in Ventura, California. It will give the 5-foot-7 freshman a chance to get back into the swing of things and get her leg back in shape and see where it takes the team next week.

7 months of hard work. Playing on a torn ACL in my kicking leg an entire football season taught me how to be resilient.Thankful to every coach/PT who supported me and continue to support me. The work doesn’t stop but I’m happy to be back. #JSU #Soccer pic.twitter.com/qoN2X7d2nb — Leilani Armenta 🌺 (@LeilaniArmenta) June 21, 2023

“She did a great job," Taylor said. “She kicked the opening kickoff, but I tried to do a good job of protecting her. She just got here Tuesday, so I did not want her to get hurt.”

Armenta was a late kicking substitute because JSU field goal kicker Gerardo Baeza was injured in the Sept. 16 game against Texas State, and in practice last week, All-American punter Matt Noll was injured.

Thank you 🙏 JSU fans, coaches and teammates for all of the love and support! This was one of my first kicks last week, 10 months post ACL surgery. I have played for 4 years with my senior season being played on a torn ACL. Grateful and Thankful! ❤️🐯 pic.twitter.com/uEuwNG9l6E — Leilani Armenta 🌺 (@LeilaniArmenta) September 24, 2023

Taylor had nowhere to turn; he ended up asking women’s soccer coach Ted Flogaites if he had any solutions to his quandary.

Flogaites suggested Armenta, a longtime soccer player and a defender on the JSU team.

St. Bonaventure High School football coach Joe Goyeneche said Armenta was a kicker for four years and played junior varsity as a freshman. She once set the single-game record for extra points by a female kicker with 10.

He said he remembers being told by another student that Armenta was a good athlete and was interested in playing both soccer and football. Armenta decided to try out her freshman year.

"We did not give her anything. She was the best that we had at that position," he said. "Armenta made some big kicks for the team and was a huge part of the team's success over the last two years.

“She was a warrior. She played competitive soccer her whole life. She knew what it took to be successful, and she bought into football when she was here. She wasn’t treated any differently than any of the other guys, she worked her behind off to get better, and she would go to kicking camps.”

FIRST FEMALE KICKER IN JSU HISTORY Jackson State uses female kicker, makes school history in NCAA football game

Taylor said he was pleased with Armenta and that when he met her, it was evident that she loves football. She asked if she could bring her own helmet and shoulder pads to practice, which she carried with her.

“Her determination is second to none,” Goyeneche said. “When she wants something, she is going to fight and get it. She is a very, very dedicated individual. Wherever she goes in life, she is going to be successful. She is inspiring.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Female kicker Leilani Armenta, Jackson State football aren't done