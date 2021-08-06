Female guests in quarantine hotels offered confidential hotline following harassment complains

Cat Neilan
·2 min read
The hotline is being set up following several complaints that security guards were harassing sole female guests - Moment RF
The Government is launching a confidential hotline for female guests staying at the state-mandated quarantine hotels, following a series of complaints about harassment.

Several women have reported being approached by security guards during their stay, which is legally required if returning from red list countries as part of Covid safety measures.

One lawyer was forced to barricade herself in her quarantine hotel room after being bombarded with Facebook messages from the guard during her stay in the Radisson Blu Edwardian hotel at Heathrow.

On the evening of her fourth day of quarantine she used her bags to barricade the door after he sent a message saying, “this evening I’ll come”, the BBC reported.

Another woman was pestered by a male guard at the Hilton Garden Inn at Birmingham airport, asking to see her in her pyjamas, and to enter her room, knocking repeatedly on her door and sometimes sitting on the floor outside it.

Initially the Government had oped to resolve the issue by putting more female security guards into the quarantine hotels, but only 10 per cent of security officers are women.

In lieu of a female guard, two security staff are now required to look after lone guests, with each guard chaperoning the other to ensure appropriate behaviour. All guards are receiving additional training.

On top of this DHSC will introduce a confidential reporting line, designed specifically for lone female guests, which will be staffed by recently retired and trained police officers. The hotline will provide independent reassurance and allow guests even more options to raise vulnerability issues.

Yesterday Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said it was “unacceptable” and that colleagues at the Department for Health and Social Care would be "very concerned to read any reports and they will certainly be fully investigated".

He told Times Radio: "This is not government barracks, these are hotels - any accusations of crimes need to go straight to the police.”

A quarantined traveller holds a sign up to the window of her room at the Radisson Blu Edwardian hotel - PA
Today, a government spokesperson said: "Sexual harassment or abuse is completely unacceptable and totally abhorrent.

“We take all such allegations extremely seriously and we expect providers to take firm action – including suspending staff or reporting them to the police where appropriate – as has happened in this case.

“We do everything we can to ensure guests in managed quarantine get the support they need and are clear that security providers should hold staff to the highest standards.”

