Female cyclist halted in Belgium race after capturing massive lead, catching up to men

After grabbing an early lead Sunday, Swiss cyclist Nicole Hanselmann caught up to the men's portion of the Omloop het Nieuwsblad race. So organizers halted the women's race. (Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Swiss cyclist Nicole Hanselmann got off to a hot start on Sunday in the Omloop het Nieuwsblad race — the fourth event of the 2019 UCI World Tour in Belgium.

Hanselmann flew ahead near the 4-mile mark of the race, and ended up completely alone at the front of the pack. Shortly after separating, though, Hanselmann saw something ahead of her.

She had caught up to the men’s peloton.

Hanselmann had closed the nearly eight-minute gap that separated the two races, something race organizers didn’t expect to happen.

So they stopped Hanselmann and the rest of the women’s field.

“For safety reasons, the organization had to intervene because the leader of the women’s race was getting too close to the convoy of the men’s race,” race organizers said in a statement Monday. “At that point the elite women’s race was neutralized for about five minutes time. As soon as the safety was restored the women were able to continue, with respect for the previous time differences obtained during the race.”

In the statement, organizers said that the men “were slower than usual” to start the race and held speeds below 30 kilometers per hour — or roughly 19 miles per hour. Normally, they said, the gap between the two races gradually increases throughout the race.

Hanselmann was allowed to restart ahead of the rest of the women’s field in an attempt to help her restore the nearly-two-minute lead she had built up, according to the Associated Press. Hanselmann, though, didn’t hold her lead for long after the break.

She fell quickly in the standings from that point and finished 74th. Dutch cyclist Chantal Blaak won the race.

“I attacked after 7km, and was alone in the break for around 30km ... but then an awkward moment happen and I almost saw the back of the men’s peloton,” Hanselmann wrote on Instagram after the race. “(Maybe) the other women and me were too fast or the men too slow.”

There’s no way to know if Hanselmann would have held her lead through the nearly 130 km race. Being forced to stop and restart during the race, however, almost certainly would have killed any momentum she had built up — even with a two-minute advantage at the restart.

“In the future, the organization, in consultation with all authorities, will consider letting the women’s race start a few minutes later than this year’s, to avoid any conflict between the men’s and women’s race,” race organizers said in a statement. “Flanders Classics remains committed to a joint team presentation and start and to promote women’s cycling in general.”

