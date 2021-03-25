Female college sports already get short shrift. Paying NCAA athletes will make it worse.

Morgan Chall
·5 min read

As a woman in college sports, I was used to being an afterthought.

So much centered around athletics for men — the best facilities, the games scheduled for primetime, even some nonsensical rules about uniforms.

At my school, Cornell University, where I was a Division I gymnast, a long-standing rule required our uniforms to be at least 75 percent in the school color of red. Apparently not much thought had been given to the awkwardness of the rule for the young women wearing the leotards. Menstruating would stain the color. We finally got the leotards changed to black.

Title IX may ban sex discrimination at college athletic departments, but anyone who has played college sports knows that, on most campuses, the world bends toward football and men’s basketball.

This tilt is a big reason why I oppose proposals to pay college athletes and turn student athletes into professionals. It’s also why I signed on to a friend of the court brief opposing the rule change in a case to decide the matter before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Men's sports rule the roost

Men’s sports already rule the roost in college. If universities start paying athletes, then budgets are bound to skew even more heavily toward the men’s sports that schools use to bring in money.

There’s little doubt that university athletic departments will scramble to find the cash and other financial incentives to recruit paid male quarterbacks and paid male power forwards. But does anyone really expect bidding wars for a college athlete who is a woman?

Money flows, but not to athletes: In California, we forced the NCAA's hand on paying athletes. But more states must step up.

If you thought pay disparities were great on the United States World Cup soccer teams between men and women, wait until pay is figured for men’s and women’s college basketball teams. Increasing the money spent on football and men’s basketball will inevitably reduce the money spent on other men’s sports — and women’s sports.

Even under the current system, it’s a myth that sports are overall money-makers for colleges.

General view of basketballs on the NCAA logo prior to a men&#39;s college basketball game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Pittsburgh Panthers during the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at Amway Center.
Fighting for scraps

The NCAA reported in 2016 that the average Division I school sports program without a football team loses $12.6 million a year — with a football team the annual loss rises to $14.4 million. As of 2014, the typical Division II school loses $5.1 million with football and $4.1 million without. For Division III, football schools lose $3.1 million on athletics while football-free programs lose $1.6 million. The losses are usually made up with student fees and tax subsidies.

In fact, the NCAA found that only 25 colleges of the 1,100 schools in 102 top conferences make money from athletics. These losses come despite the fact that some powerhouse schools, such as Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia, reap around $200 million per year in sports revenue.

USA TODAY athletes: Things we'd change in sports: NCAA needs to let athletes profit off talent now

Do schools blow up expenses over revenues by overpaying for football coach salaries and state-of-the-art basketball arenas? No doubt. Here’s another safe bet: The same athletic departments that can’t control bottom lines with amateur athletes will not suddenly develop spending discipline with pro athletes.

Football and men’s basketball would reap a windfall, only to leave other college sports vying for scraps and leftovers.

Women's sports are on the edge

My love for all college sports is why I write these criticisms. Gymnastics was one of my first and longest-lasting loves. My fourth birthday party was at a gymnastics facility, where the coach saw that I was really tiny, but strong and bubbly.

In 18 years, I went from birthday party gyms in my hometown of San Mateo, California, to state champion of California to Ivy League champion at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Gymnastics helped prove to that 4-year-old little girl that she had the confidence, ability and perseverance to adapt to any challenge thrown her way.

Morgan Chall in New York City.
Like so many other college athletes, my sport gave me lifelong friends, a competitive spirit, and a driving work ethic.

Sport also opened my eyes to the different paths for men and women athletes. At Cornell, I worked on a project on gender discrimination in college sports and found many cases of athletes being treated differently.

Some differences were so ingrained that we’re used to them — men's games are often scheduled for prime time slots — while others were more subtle. At my school, the baseball field was on campus but softball for women was a drive. It always seemed to us that some men’s teams appeared to be on more frequent schedules for new uniforms.

Whether these differences were intended or not, the result was clear: Women’s sports were overshadowed.

Hundreds of college sports programs have already been cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Did anyone expect colleges to fight as hard to preserve a women’s gymnastics season as they did to preserve a football season? Unfortunately, coronavirus has provided even more evidence that women’s sports and men’s Olympic sports are on the edge.

Solving the economic inequities in men’s football and men’s basketball should not be done at the expense of every other sport, especially women’s sports.

Morgan Chall, a former gymnast at Cornell University, is studying at Columbia University for her master's in Sports Management. Chall signed on to a friend of the court brief in favor of the NCAA's position on amateurism.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

